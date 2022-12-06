John Bolton Teases 2024 Republican Presidential Bid

Donald Trump’s former national-security adviser, John Bolton, said Monday that he would consider entering the 2024 Republican presidential nomination race to stop his former boss.

Bolton made the impromptu announcement in the wake of the former president’s posting Saturday on his platform, Truth Social, that the American Constitution should be terminated.

“UNPRECEDENTED FRAUD REQUIRES UNPRECEDENTED CURE!” Trump blared in his message.

“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” Trump wrote on Saturday.

The former president’s comments come on the heels of the release of “The Twitter Files” on Friday night, which chronicled internal discussions among employees at the social-media giant surrounding the censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story.

On Friday night, American journalist Matt Taibbi released a series of tweets documenting Twitter’s chaotic policy when it came to censoring the story ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

“They just freelanced it. . . . Hacking was the excuse but within a few hours, pretty much everyone realized that wasn’t going to hold. But no one had the guts to reverse,” Taibbi tweeted.

The statements have drawn few condemnations from Republican politicians and prompted Bolton to tell Meet the Press Now: “I’d like to see Shermanesque statements from all the potential candidates. . . . If I don’t see that, I’m going to seriously consider getting in.”

Bolton called Trump’s comments “disqualifying.” “I think to be a presidential candidate you can’t just say, ‘I support the Constitution.’ You have to say, ‘I would oppose people who would undercut it,” he said.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates denounced Trump’s comments and called the Constitution a “sacrosanct document.”

“Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation and should be universally condemned,” Bates said.

Bolton served as Trump’s national-security adviser from April 2018 to September 2019, when he was fired. From 2005 to 2006, Bolton served as the United States’ ambassador to the United Nations.

