John Bolton: I will testify in Trump impeachment trial if subpoenaed by Senate

John Bolton, the former White House national security adviser, has announced he would give testimony in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial if subpoenaed by the US Senate.

Mr Bolton has previously insisted he would only give evidence if the American law courts approved ignoring an order from the US president not to appear.

Mr Bolton was part of Mr Trump’s inner circle last year as the Ukraine scandal that triggered impeachment played out and has hinted he has information relevant to investigators.

Other US officials have described how Mr Bolton was alarmed as Trump allies tried to get Ukraine to investigate the Democrat Joe Biden, allegedly likening the scheme to a “drug deal”.

Democrats have been pushing for Mr Bolton and Mick Mulvaney, Mr Trump’s acting chief of staff, to give evidence in the Senate impeachment trial, with the rules yet to be set.

Newsletter embed

Telegraph US 2020 Newsletter Expert insight and exclusive analysis on the 2020 election, written by our US team. Sign up