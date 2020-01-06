John Bolton: I will testify in Trump impeachment trial if subpoenaed by Senate

John Bolton, the former White House national security adviser, has announced he would give testimony in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial if subpoenaed by the US Senate.
Mr Bolton has previously insisted he would only give evidence if the American law courts approved ignoring an order from the US president not to appear.
Mr Bolton was part of Mr Trump’s inner circle last year as the Ukraine scandal that triggered impeachment played out and has hinted he has information relevant to investigators.
Other US officials have described how Mr Bolton was alarmed as Trump allies tried to get Ukraine to investigate the Democrat Joe Biden, allegedly likening the scheme to a “drug deal”.
Democrats have been pushing for Mr Bolton and Mick Mulvaney, Mr Trump’s acting chief of staff, to give evidence in the Senate impeachment trial, with the rules yet to be set.
The House of Representatives passed two articles of impeachment against Mr Trump in December, one for abuse of power and another for obstruction of Congress.
The issue is set to be taken up by the Senate, which will decide whether to remove him from office in a trial.
Removal is unlikely to happen given the Republicans, Mr Trump’s party, holds a majority of Senate seats.
Mr Bolton issued a statement updating his position on Monday, explaining how his position had morphed based on “careful consideration and study”.
“I have concluded that, if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify,” Mr Bolton concluded.
Unlike many key witnesses in the impeachment probe, Mr Bolton is likely to have direct knowledge of Mr Trump’s thinking about Ukraine during the period in question.
The question now becomes whether the Republican-run Senate will issue a subpoena – a legally binding request – for Mr Bolton to give evidence.
A row over the rules of the Senate impeachment trial, especially whether any witnesses should be called, has been rumbling on over the festive period.
The Democrats are pushing for witnesses, but some leading Republicans are arguing that the fact-finding part of the impeachment process is over and no new evidence should be presented.
The trial was expected to be held in January and last around a fortnight but the timing has been complicated both by the row about witnesses and the dramatic escalation of tensions with Iran.
Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic House speaker, has not formally handed over the articles of impeachment to the Senate, hoping to create leverage to influence how the trial will be handled.
Until she does, a trial cannot be scheduled, according to congressional rules.