John Bolton is writing a book about the Trump administration — and White House officials are reportedly concerned

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton looks ready to have his say.

Exactly one month after his exit, Axios reported Thursday Bolton is planning to write a book about his time in the Trump administration. He's reportedly being represented by Javelin's Matt Latimer and Keith Urbahn, who previously represented former FBI Director James Comey.

President Trump and Bolton parted on bad terms, to say the least, with Trump announcing in September he fired Bolton, only for Bolton to immediately begin texting reporters to say he actually resigned. The two reportedly got into a "bitter argument" right before his ouster about Trump's plan to host the Taliban at Camp David.

Almost immediately after Bolton was gone, Trump began publicly trashing him, telling reporters the day following his exit he "made some very big mistakes" and "got us into Iraq."

"I hope we've left in good stead, but maybe we haven't," Trump added.

It seems safe to say they haven't, especially since Bolton reportedly "ripped" Trump at a private event in September. Now, Axios reports senior White House officials have "privately expressed concerns about what Bolton might say and reveal about his time serving Trump." Trump himself, clearly, won't be happy with Bolton's plans. The Washington Post's Josh Dawsey reports that when former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly left the administration, Trump specifically asked him not to write a book; he has reportedly told aides, "I hate these books."

Although Bolton said last month he has a "self-imposed restriction" about going into details about his White House tenure, he vowed after his ouster that he'd "have my say in due course." This book will give him a platform to do just that, and The Daily Beast reported last month Bolton was already speaking with literary agents about writing it, with one source saying, "He has a lot to dish."