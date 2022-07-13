John C. Andrews, Chilton man accused of hiding Starkie Swenson's corpse, has charge dismissed by Calumet County judge

Starkie Swenson, shown here in 1981 in Florida, was active and well known in the Neenah community.

CHILTON - An 82-year-old Chilton man charged with hiding the corpse of Starkie Swenson of Neenah had his case dismissed Wednesday in Calumet County Circuit Court.

Calumet County Judge Carey Reed agreed with John C. Andrews' attorneys that Andrews telling police in June 2021 that he had no contact with Swenson or knew of his whereabouts didn't constitute hiding Swenson's corpse.

"We're disappointed but I think we expected it," Christine Wickham, one of Swenson's daughters, told The Post-Crescent. "Even after the trial in 1994, I think there were a lot of people who wondered. But I don't think they wonder anymore."

After the dismissal, Calumet County District Attorney Nathan Haberman indicated that he might appeal the case or file new charges of obstructing justice.

Andrews was convicted of killing Swenson in 1983, but Swenson's body wasn't found until Sept. 28, 2021, when hikers discovered his remains in a partially secluded area of High Cliff State Park in Sherwood.

Attorneys for Andrews argued that, if Andrews hid Swenson's body under limestone rocks at High Cliff in 1983 to conceal a homicide, as the prosecution alleged, the timeframe for charging him expired in 1989, based on the six-year statute of limitations.

Haberman disagreed. He alleged that between June 7, 2021, and Sept. 28, 2021, Andrews "kept the corpse of Starkie Swenson hidden."

Haberman said Webster's dictionary defines hide as "to put or keep out of sight." In a brief filed with the court, Haberman said Andrews' conduct constituted hiding a corpse by keeping it out of sight. His brief further said:

"After all, the complaint alleges that the defendant ran over Mr. Swenson, stuffed his body into the trunk of his car, tossed the body off a cliff at High Cliff State Park in Calumet County and then piled large rocks on top of the body. Then, after decades of searching for Mr. Swenson, when authorities pleaded with the defendant to reveal the location of Mr. Swenson, the defendant refused to provide the location of the corpse by proclaiming his continued innocence. The defendant put the corpse out of sight in 1983 and kept the corpse out of sight in 2021 until the remains were found by happenstance later in 2021."

Police questioned Andrews about the location of Swenson's remains on June 7, 2021, so Swenson's family could have some closure. Andrews denied any knowledge of Swenson's whereabouts. He also denied ever seeing or speaking to Swenson in person.

Haberman said the prosecution of Andrews is not simply for failing to reveal the location of the corpse, "but for actively lying to law enforcement about the location of the corpse by saying that he did not have a clue, never saw the man and never spoke to him."

He said Andrews' response was analogous to obstructing an officer.

Haberman also argued that hiding a corpse was a continuing offense and that the discovery of the corpse started the statute of limitations. He said prohibiting a prosecution six years after a corpse was hidden "would cause an absurd and unreasonable result of rewarding the criminal who committed the crime effectively but punishing the criminal who was ineffective."

If the statute of limitations were applied before the discovery of a corpse, Haberman questioned how a prosecutor would determine the venue of the crime because state law requires a crime to be charged in the county where it was committed.

"Establishing venue is insurmountable, and a prosecution is impossible until the corpse is found," he said. "This absurdity is dissolved if the offense is a continuing one."

Andrews was charged in April with hiding a corpse, a felony that carries a maximum penalty of 12½ years in prison and a fine of $25,000.

The disappearance of Swenson resurfaced in the public eye in April 2021 when investigators and a team of anthropology students from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh began searching for Swenson's remains by excavating a nine-acre property west of Omro that Andrews was thought to have frequented in 1983.

The Omro search came up empty but led police to question Andrews on June 7.

Swenson, 67, vanished on Aug. 13, 1983.

In 1994, Andrews was tried on a charge of first-degree murder for Swenson's death. Police alleged Andrews became enraged over Swenson's extramarital affair with his ex-wife, Claire Andrews, and ran him over with his Pontiac Firebird on the grounds of Shattuck Junior High School (now Shattuck Middle School) in Neenah. Shattuck is across the street from the house where Claire Andrews lived.

The trial ended after four days when Andrews accepted a plea bargain to a lesser charge of homicide by the negligent use of a vehicle. He was sentenced to two years in prison. The first-degree murder charge carried a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Despite the plea, Andrews maintained his innocence in Swenson's death and disappearance.

