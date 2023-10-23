John Caldwell: Bail eased for man accused of murder bid claim

John Caldwell was shot outside a leisure centre in Omagh, County Tyrone, on 22 February.

A man charged over the claim of responsibility for the attempted murder of senior detective John Caldwell has had his bail conditions varied.

William McDonnell, 37, of Balbane Pass in Londonderry, is charged with having a document claiming responsibility by the New IRA for the attack.

Det Ch Insp Caldwell was shot outside a leisure centre in Omagh, County Tyrone, on 22 February.

Mr McDonnell applied to have his bail varied so he could take up employment.

District judge Barney McElholm had previously asked to see the defendant's proposed work rota in a Derry bar before deciding to change his bail conditions.

A defence solicitor told Londonderry Magistrates' Court on Monday that the rota had now been provided to the court and police were no longer opposing the application.

William McDonnell, 37, of Balbane Pass in Derry, is charged with having a document claiming responsibility by the New IRA for the attack

A police officer also told the court that they had been supplied with a rota as to when Mr McDonnell would be working and they were prepared to allow the bail conditions to be relaxed to facilitate that.

He asked the court to impose a condition that Mr McDonnell supply proof he was still in employment.

Judge McElholm varied the bail to allow Mr McDonnell to take up the offer of employment and the case was adjourned until next month.