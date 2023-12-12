John Calipari discusses Ugonna Onyenso’s upcoming return for Kentucky basketball

While John Calipari only appeared for two segments on his weekly radio show Monday night, he delivered some big information during his brief time on air.

In between recapping Kentucky’s weekend win in Philadelphia and discussing what the Wildcats will be working on with a glut of December practice time, Calipari provided an update on sophomore center Ugonna Onyenso’s upcoming return.

The sophomore center suffered a foot injury that required offseason surgery during UK’s summer trip to Canada to play in the GLOBL JAM event, and he’s yet to appear in a game this season.

But with freshman Aaron Bradshaw now a few games into his college career — and playing at a level that matches his recruiting hype — it appears the Cats will soon welcome back a second 7-footer to the playing rotation.

On his weekly radio show, Kentucky coach John Calipari said sophomore center Ugonna Onyenso will return to practice with the Wildcats this week.

Calipari said Onyenso will return to practice with the Cats this week. Calipari also added that Onyenso will hopefully be able to play for UK against No. 9-ranked North Carolina on Saturday night in the CBS Sports Classic in Atlanta.

The 7-foot Onyenso hasn’t yet played for Kentucky during the 2023-24 season as he recovers from an offseason foot injury that required surgery in July.

On Saturday morning during UK’s pregame radio show prior to the Wildcats’ win over Penn in Philadelphia, Calipari hinted that Onyenso could make his season debut this coming weekend.

And on Monday night’s radio show, Calipari sounded even more confident that Onyenso could be on the court in Atlanta.

“Ugo will start practicing this week,” Calipari said Monday night. “... Will he play this weekend? I’m hoping he’s able to give us something if we need him.”

Onyenso, who previously had been practicing with UK in a limited manner, would provide a welcomed boost to the UK frontcourt.

While the Cats were able to out-rebound Penn 41-31 on Saturday, the challenge will be much more difficult against North Carolina. That’s largely because of the presence of preseason All-America center Armando Bacot: The fifth-year star is averaging 15.9 points and 11.9 rebounds per game for the Tar Heels this season.

The 6-foot-11 Bacot is known as a strong rebounder and possesses an offensive game centered around his work in the low post.

Junior forward Harrison Ingram, who transferred to UNC from Stanford during the offseason, also averages more than 6 rebounds per contest.

“We’re playing a team this weekend that’s big: Big players and strong players and (they) will be the ultimate challenge,” Calipari said.

Last season, Onyenso was a late addition to UK’s roster. He reclassified and joined the Wildcats just before the start of fall classes, and therefore got a late jump on preseason preparations.

He appeared in 16 games for the Wildcats during that 2022-23 season, and totaled 40 points, 42 rebounds and 16 blocks in his limited time on the court.

Even if Onyenso isn’t able to go for Kentucky this weekend, Calipari will have a pair of opportunities to get him game reps before SEC play starts for UK on Jan. 6.

Those two opportunities — at Louisville on Dec. 21 and at home against Illinois State on Dec. 29 — represent more manageable situations for the second-year player compared to the one Bacot will pose Saturday.

NEXT GAME

No. 14 Kentucky vs. No. 9 North Carolina

What: CBS Sports Classic

When: Saturday at about 5:30 p.m. (following a game between Ohio State and UCLA that starts at 3 p.m. on the same court)

Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta

TV: CBS-27

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Kentucky 7-2, North Carolina 7-2

Series: North Carolina leads 25-17

Last meeting: Kentucky won 98-69 on Dec. 17, 2021, at the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas