John Candy's kids pay tribute on anniversary of his death: 'Missing you always'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gina Vivinetto
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

John Candy's children are paying tribute to him on the anniversary of his death.

The comedy legend's daughter, Jennifer, 41, and son, Chris, 36, honored their father Thursday in two touching posts on social media.

Jennifer Candy shared an Instagram photo showing a framed pic of John Candy that sits on a table in her home. A white candle is seen burning just behind her father's picture.

"Miss you everyday Dad," she wrote in her caption.

Chris Candy tweeted a photo of his father posing next to a golf bag with a cat perched upon his shoulder. The actor and musician also shared a second photo of a bouquet of flowers.

"Missing you always," he wrote.

"Love the photo on the farm!" Jennifer Candy responded in the comments.

John Candy (Universal Pictures)
John Candy (Universal Pictures)

John Candy was known for his performances in classic 1980s comedies, including "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," "The Great Outdoors" and "Uncle Buck," as well as his early work for the Canadian sketch comedy show "SCTV."

He died of a heart attack in Mexico on March 4, 1994, at the age of 43.

Jennifer and Chris Candy shared memories of their late father to The Hollywood Reporter in 2016.

"He was an amazing talent, an amazing force," remembered Chris Candy, who was only 9 when his father died. "He was on this planet to do a lot, and he did do a lot."

John Candy's fellow Canadian Ryan Reynolds also noted the anniversary of the actor's death on Thursday, tweeting, "John Candy is trending as he does constantly in my mind and heart."

Reynolds paid tribute to John Candy on the 25th anniversary of his death in 2019 with a highlight video of some of his most famous work that has been viewed nearly 10 million times on Twitter.

"We cooked up a small tribute to a comedic genius and Canadian hero,'' Reynolds wrote. "If you haven’t seen much of his work, take a look at his films. He was a treasure."

Recommended Stories

  • Ana de Armas Says She Cried the First Time She Saw Herself in Marilyn Monroe Wigs for Upcoming Film

    The actress' transformation into Marilyn Monroe took three and a half hours a day in the hair and makeup chair for the new biopic Blonde

  • ‘WandaVision’ Star Elizabeth Olsen Delivered an Emmy-Worthy Performance — Two Years Ago

    She's still really good now — but to see Olsen's true dramatic chops, you need to turn to Facebook's "Sorry For Your Loss."

  • Sarah Silverman apologizes to Paris Hilton 14 years after making jokes about her jail sentence at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards

    Earlier this week, Hilton called the comedian's jokes at the 2007 MTV Movies Awards "cruel" and "mean."

  • Is your child having trouble making friends during the pandemic? Try these 6 expert tips

    Experts recommend fun and safe ways for kids to stay connected to their friends and even make some new ones.

  • Tom Brady Reveals Why Daughter Vivian Disapproved of His Recent Viral Moment

    While chatting with James Corden on March 2, Tom Brady explained that 8-year-old daughter Vivian was recently "the voice of reason."

  • What to Eat After a Workout to Make the Most of Your Session

    Skip the myths, feel good, and recover better.

  • Buddy Valastro Celebrates His 44th Birthday with an 'Amazing' Reese's Cake Made by Wife Lisa

    The celebrity chef celebrated his birthday with wife Lisa and their four children at home

  • Dolly Parton on her 50th Grammy nod: 'It's always special'

    It's been 51 years since Dolly Parton earned her first Grammy nomination, and this year the national treasure who has won nine Grammys throughout her career is competing for her 50th honor. Parton's first Grammy nomination was at the 1970 show for “Just Someone I Used to Know,” a duet with Porter Wagoner. This year she's nominated for best contemporary Christian music performance/song for “There Was Jesus," her collaboration with Christian rock singer Zach Williams.

  • Jack Harlow Responds to Drake and Kendrick Lamar Liking Old Video of Him Rapping as a Kid

    Kendrick Lamar and Drake both reacted to a video of Jack Harlow rapping as a kid that recently went viral. Here's how Jack responded to it all.

  • Jennifer Aniston's '11 11' Wrist Tattoo Matches Her Best Friend of 37 Years — See Them Twinning

    The actress and her "forever sister from another mister" BFF, actress Andrea Bendewald, shared a photo of their matching ink on Instagram

  • Joe Montana admits the obvious: Tom Brady is the NFL's GOAT

    Seven Super Bowl rings. Three MVPs. 14 Pro Bowls. The NFL passing TD record.

  • Want A Resilient Kid? Figure Out Your Child’s Interests

    Heather says she’s having trouble parenting her teen daughter Marissa. She says the 15-year-old was a “phenomenal young lady” until two years ago, when she started acting out. She says now, the teen sneaks out, has stolen her car, lies, and treats her disrespectfully. Dr. Michele Borba, parenting expert and author of the new book Thrivers: The Surprising Reasons Why Some Kids Struggle and Others Shine, which offers parents practical ways to teach children how to cope, joins Dr. Phil on Thursday’s episode to offer advice to Heather. “The first step to really raising a resilient child is knowing who your child is, not what you want them to become,” Dr. Borba says. “Because then your parenting can just help that child along the way.” Heather and her daughter filled out a Core Assets Survey before meeting with Dr. Phil. The results are revealed in the video above – and Dr. Borba explains how their answers can help them develop a better relationship. Plus, Dr. Phil and Dr. Borba share more parenting advice on how to raise a resilient child. On Thursday, Marissa tells her mother the things she is not picking up on when it comes to Marissa‘s needs. Watch what happens on "'How Do I Parent My ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ Daughter?'" Check local listings to see where you can tune in. TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Do you have a hopeless mother or daughter conflict? WATCH: Parenting Expert On How To Raise A Kid Who Is A ‘Thriver’

  • 5 easy ways to curb drinking alcohol

    If you feel like you've been drinking more than you'd like, cutting back on the liquor means replacing old habits with new ones.

  • Janet Jackson's New Documentary Will Address Justin Timberlake Super Bowl Performance

    JANET&nbsp;will premiere in 2022.

  • Raiders GM Mike Mayock on WR Nelson Agholor: ‘We’d love to have him back’

    Raiders GM Mike Mayock on WR Nelson Agholor: 'We'd love to have him back'

  • A New SpongeBob Squarepants Series Arrives on Paramount+ Today & You Can Watch for Free

    Calling all SpongeBob fans: For the first time ever, there’s a SpongeBob spin-off series. Here’s how you and your little ones can watch Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years. Six of the episodes are available to stream today on Paramount+, while seven more will become available at a later date. SpongeBob Squarepants has been in the […]

  • Janet Jackson Will Discuss the Justin Timberlake Super Bowl Drama in New Documentary

    The last time Jackson publically discussed the controversy was in 2006.

  • Bitcoin-Based DeFi Protocol Sovryn Raises $10M, Offers $1.2M Bug Bounty

    The London-based DeFi project raised the equivalent of $10 million in bitcoin through the presale of its governance token.

  • Elizabeth Olsen & Brad Try 10 Different Cheeses

    Welcome to Taste Buds, our brand new show featuring our very own Brad Leone. For the inaugural episode, he is joined by the Scarlet Witch herself, Elizabeth Olsen, star of the hit Disney+ show 'WandaVision.' So what is Taste Buds anyway? Simply put, we pair Brad Leone up with different guests to explore any and every food or food-adjacent topic under the sun. This week: cheese tasting. What better way to make friends?

  • Scientist at work: Tracking the epic journeys of migratory birds in northwest Mexico

    Shorebirds gather by the thousands at important feeding and resting areas, but how individual birds move among sites remains a mystery. Julian Garcia-Walther, CC BY-NDOne morning in January, I found myself 30 feet (9 meters) up a tall metal pole, carrying 66 pounds (35 kilograms) of aluminum antennas and thick weatherproofed cabling. From this vantage point, I could clearly see the entire Punta Banda Estuary in northwestern Mexico. As I looked through my binoculars, I observed the estuary’s sandy bar and extensive mudflats packed with thousands of migratory shorebirds frenetically pecking the mud for food. In winter, more than 1 million shorebirds that breed in the Arctic will visit and move throughout the coastline of northwest Mexico. It’s possible they are tracking rare superabundant seasonal resources like fish spawning events. Or maybe they are scouting for sites with better habitat to spend their nonbreeding season. The truth is, researchers don’t actually know. It has been incredibly hard to elucidate how birds use the region and what drives their movements in this vast network of coastal wetlands spanning 3,100 miles (5,000 kilometers) of coastline. There are currently few Motus stations in Mexico, leading to a large information gap. Julián García Walther, CC BY-ND Tracking birds has always been a challenge. To make it easier, scientists have built a massive network of radio antenna devices called Motus stations across the U.S. and Canada that can automatically track the movements of tagged birds. However, Motus stations – Motus means movement in Latin – are still missing in much of Latin America. This has resulted in large gaps in biologists’ understanding of where migratory shorebirds go during their nonbreeding season. A biology doctoral student studying bird migration, I am collaborating with the nonprofit Pronatura Noroeste. We have one goal: to expand the Motus network in northwest Mexico and unravel the mystery of where shorebirds are going during the winter. Red knots and many other shorebirds travel thousands of miles from breeding grounds in the Arctic (left) to nonbreeding grounds in Latin America (right). Julián García Walther, CC BY-ND How to track a bird Much of my work is focused on red knots – stubby sandpipers that feed on muddy flats that are uncovered during low tide in many estuaries. Biologists use tiny flags attached to the legs of birds to track them over thousands of miles, but it’s not very efficient. Julián García Walther, CC BY-ND In the past, to learn how red knots move among wetlands meant walking through knee-deep mud with a scope, trying to find birds with color-coded flags on their legs. I would then have to get close enough to read the writing on the flags to determine who had attached the flag and where in the continent the bird had been seen before. This is not easy work. It requires large numbers of flagged birds and many skilled ecologists trying to find them, so you get very limited data in return for a lot of time and effort. Motus stations make this job much easier, and with a Motus network in Mexico, ecologists like me will get much more data on the movements of these animals. The project involves two parts: attaching tiny radio transmitters to birds and building a network of stations to track them. The transmitters are tiny and extremely light. Julián García Walther, CC BY-ND Motus stations work similarly to a cellphone tower. Researchers attach tiny transmitters weighing just 0.45 grams to animals and these transmitters emit a radio pulse every five seconds. Each station has multiple antennas pointing toward a site used by birds – like the mudflats at Punta Banda – and is always listening for these radio signals. Motus stations can pick up signals from tagged birds in a 12-mile (20-kilometer) radius, 24/7. A small computer built into the Motus station can then record and send information to researchers about when animals arrive to the site, how long they stay and in which direction they are headed when they leave. Motus stations require a high vantage point that overlooks estuaries. Julián García Walther, CC BY-ND Building a network The station at Punta Banda is the first and, so far, the only tower my team and I have erected. But the ultimate goal of our project is to deploy two dozen Motus stations in 15 coastal wetlands spanning the whole northwest coast of Mexico. When we are done, we will use these stations to track the movements of birds among these sites, as well as the more than 1,000 other sites with active stations across the world. The Punta Banda Estuary is one of the key stopovers for red knots. To maximize our chances of detecting birds, we chose to build the station on top of an old 30-foot metal pole overlooking the whole estuary. After getting approval from the pole owner, my colleagues and I assembled the station components. Then I climbed the pole, hoisting multiple antennas with me, and pointed them in all directions over the estuary. By the time red knots start arriving in the fall, after breeding in the Arctic, our team hopes to have built many more stations like this one across northwest Mexico, ready to detect passing birds. Any bird with a transmitter will be picked up if it flies within 12 miles (20 kilometers) of a Motus station. Julián García Walther, CC BY-ND Tagging birds The stations alone can’t detect these animals. The final step, which will happen in the coming months, is to catch birds and tag them. To do this, our team will set up a soft, spring-loaded net called a whoosh net in sandy areas where the red knots rest above the high-tide line. When birds walk past the net, the crew leader will release the trigger, safely trapping the birds with the net. A team of biologists using a whoosh net to safely capture birds in Texas. Once we’ve successfully caught a bird, we will attach a transmitter to its back. Transmitters are solar-powered and very light – less than 1% of the bird’s weight – and they can thus provide many years of data without harming the birds. Because younger birds may move differently than adults across the region, our team hopes to tag 130 red knots of different ages at other estuaries in northwest Mexico. The larger Motus project has already tagged more than 25,000 animals, so any other birds that come to northwest Mexico will also get picked up by our stations. Filling important gaps in knowledge Migratory shorebirds are among the most threatened bird groups. Their populations have plummeted by 37% since 1970 owing to habitat loss, human disturbance and climate change. Without robust information on how birds use important sites like the ones we are working on in Mexico, it is hard to focus conservation actions when and where they are most needed. As our network of stations grows, the data they collect will help fill critical knowledge gaps. For researchers like me, this data will allow us to understand how the movement of shorebirds might be disrupted as global threats such as sea level rise continue to affect the coastal wetlands they depend on. In turn, conservationists will be able to implement better and more effective on-the-ground actions to conserve species like red knots.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Julián García Walther, University of South Carolina. Read more:Restoring the Everglades will benefit both humans and natureMangroves protect coastlines, store carbon – and are expanding with climate change Julian Garcia-Walther is a PhD Student at the University of South Carolina and consults for Pronatura Noroeste, A.C. He receives funding from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Sonoran Joint Venture and The David and Lucile Packard Foundation.