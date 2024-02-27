John Carroll men's basketball primed for NCAA tournament run
John Carroll Men's Basketball is set to host the first and second rounds of the Division III Men's Basketball Tournament this weekend.
John Carroll Men's Basketball is set to host the first and second rounds of the Division III Men's Basketball Tournament this weekend.
UConn held strong at No. 1 again this week after picking up its 10th straight win.
An interview on the podcast "Social Proof" opened up a conversation about what the "bare minimum" is for a healthy relationship.
Clark aired his contract grievances and reportedly has a new deal.
Flattering and comfortable, shoppers are in love with the versatile top.
Ben Crofchick is opening the cases on the latest iteration of NBC's "Deal or No Deal" franchise.
Damon Arnette has now been arrested several times since the Raiders selected him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Here are some of the best travel credit cards available right now, whether you’re looking for everyday rewards or luxury benefits.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus is back with everything you need to know for Week 18. It's time to load up The Playlist!
After three and a half years, Amazon's page for the camera now says, "We don't know when or if this item will be back in stock." Which, given that Amazon bought Ring back in 2018, is a pretty solid indicator that the bell has tolled for this little gadget. At its core, the Ring Car Cam promised more than mere surveillance; it aimed to be an always-connected sentinel on wheels — an extension of the home security ecosystem into the automotive space.
Back away from the damaging glass cleaner: Fans say their delicate devices are fingerprint-free thanks to this made-in-the-USA spray and microfiber cloth bundle — it's over 40% off.
Jeremiah Johnson says he has “an embarrassing amount” of Reddit karma. “You would never see Instagram doing something like this,” Johnson told TechCrunch. It’s not normal for social media companies to give users the same privilege as institutional investors, but Reddit has set aside shares in its IPO to sell to 75,000 devoted community members.
Chris Paul hasn’t played since he fractured his hand on Jan. 5.
Over 12,000 shoppers gave this clever gadget a perfect review and love that it takes up barely any space in their bags.
A team led by former Twitter engineers is rethinking how AI can be used to help people process news and information. Particle.news, which entered into private beta over the weekend, is a new startup offering a personalized, "multi-perspective" news reading experience that not only leverages AI to summarize the news, but aims to do so in a way that fairly compensates authors and publishers -- or so is the claim. While Particle hasn't yet shared its business model, it arrives at a time when there's a growing concern about the impact of AI on a rapidly shrinking news ecosystem.
Over 10,000 reviewers agree: This superhero anti-wrinkle formula masks imperfections and creates a flawless base for makeup.
UnitedHealth Group's Change Healthcare subsidiary is expected to have a "material update" as early as Tuesday following a major ransomware attack that's now on its fifth straight day and stalling care around the country.
Falling inflation and a strong labor market may be nudging voters in Biden's direction at last.
The next-gen Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door shown in these spy photos appear to be an EV with styling based on the Vision AMG concept car.
Stocks are stacking up gains again after Nvidia results sparked a global rally that has the chipmaker eyeing a $2 trillion valuation.
Whether you're in a shallow or a deep fantasy hockey league, we have players who can help your team.