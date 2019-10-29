John Cena donating $500K to first responders battling California wildfires originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Actor John Cena is taking on the raging wildfires in California.

In a video tweeted on Monday, Cena announced he would be making a $500,000 donation to first responders battling wildfires in California.

I’m asking that today on #FirstRespondersDay we do everything we can to help those who risk their lives to protect us all. pic.twitter.com/aJOmO4hkCw — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 28, 2019

In the upcoming film "Playing with Fire," Cena portrays a first responder.

"I’m asking that today on #FirstRespondersDay we do everything we can to help those who risk their lives to protect us all," he wrote.

Cena asked Paramount Pictures, the parent studio behind "Playing with Fire," to choose the charity that would be receiving his half-million dollar donation. Paramount announced that both the California Fire Fund as well as the Los Angeles Fire Foundation are to receive the generous donation.

Thank you @JohnCena for your generosity & dedication to our first responders. We've chosen two charities to share your donation: @CAFireFound & the @LAFDFoundation, which provide essential services to the dedicated firefighters who are working tirelessly to keep us safe. https://t.co/E5qljbQy0p — Paramount Pictures (@ParamountPics) October 29, 2019

The biggest Santa Ana wind event in years may be heading to Southern California Tuesday night, making the dangerous wildfires even more unmanageable.

Burning in the hills north of Los Angeles' famous Getty Center, the Getty Fire, which started just before 2 a.m. local time Monday, has consumed over 650 acres and destroyed at least eight homes along steep terrain.

Meanwhile, in Northern California, the monster Kincade Fire has been burning since Wednesday night in the heart of wine country.

The massive blaze has consumed over 75,000 acres and has destroyed 57 homes.