The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-Florida basketball preview

Now 20-4 overall and 9-2 in the SEC, the Kentucky Wildcats take on the Florida Gators at Rupp Arena in an SEC basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. ESPN has the 4 p.m. telecast. Florida is 16-8 overall and 6-5 in the SEC. Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay talked with Chris Harry of floridagators.com about the Gators. He also talked with Jerry Tipton of the Herald-Leader about the Wildcats. For more UK athletics coverage, visit www.kentuckysports.com.

