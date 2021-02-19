John Cornyn, the other Texas senator, liked a tweet noting how much better he handled the winter storms than Ted Cruz

Texas Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz in January 2020. MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images

Texas Sen. John Cornyn liked a tweet contrasting his storm response to that Texas's other senator, Ted Cruz.

The tweet, from an account that was mocking Cruz, noted that Cornyn was giving news and advice to Texans.

Meanwhile, Cruz was battling a political firestorm caused by his vacation to Mexico.

Texas Sen. John Cornyn liked a tweet that contrasted his response to the state's deadly storm with that of Sen. Ted Cruz, who took a political battering over a vacation trip to Mexico.

Cornyn - who, like Cruz, is a Republican - liked the post, which said "Meanwhile, @JohnCornyn's Twitter feed is full of helpful news and resources for Texas."

The tweets were shared by Shoshana Weissmann, the digital media head for a think tank. Her other posts make clear that the "meanwhile" was a reference to the fury around Cruz's trip, which he cut short in response.

—Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) February 18, 2021

Cruz travelled to Mexico on Wednesday, as Texas was left reeling from a severe winter storm that left millions without heat and power.

He originally planned on staying until Saturday, but instead flew home on Thursday after coming under heavy criticism.

Cruz admitted on Thursday that the trip was "obviously a mistake," and claimed to have been having "second thoughts" almost immediately.

He said his reasoning was that "I was trying to be a dad" by fulfilling a request form his daughters for a getaway.

Text messages seen by Insider offer a different view of the trip, appearing to show Heidi Cruz lobbying neighbors to fly away with them.

Both Cruz and Cornyn had been sharing storm updates and resources on their Twitter accounts. Cruz also shared links attacking New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and another paying tribute to Rush Limbaugh.

Cornyn opposed Cruz when he criticized Cruz-supported efforts to challenge the results after President Joe Biden won the presidential election.

But Cornyn also defended Cruz against Democrats' request in January for an ethics investigation into Cruz's objection to certifying votes for Biden.

Cruz is famously unpopular with many others in his party. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham joked in 2016 that Republicans wouldn't much mind if he were murdered.

"If you killed Ted Cruz on the floor of the Senate, and the trial was in the Senate, nobody would convict you," he said.

