John David Washington on his Broadway debut

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Saturday said it was reviewing a request for international support from Haiti, which says it is seeking a "specialized armed force" to address a crisis caused by a blockade of the country's main fuel port. The U.S. State Department said criminal actors were undermining Haiti's efforts to halt the spread of cholera. "In that context, we will review the Government of Haiti’s request in coordination with international partners and determine how we can increase our support to help address Haiti’s fuel shortage and security constraints," it said in a statement.