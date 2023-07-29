John Deere makes major announcement about the future of its lawn equipment: ‘[We want] to serve our evolving customers’

For millions of homeowners, mowing the law just got a whole lot greener now that lawncare giants John Deere and EGO are working together, Electrek reported.

EGO is a leading supplier of battery-powered lawn equipment that runs on interchangeable 56-volt lithium-ion batteries, which the company says are equal to or greater than the power of gas-powered motors.

Under the agreement, EGO’s over 70 battery-powered lawn care products will be available at John Deere dealers in Canada and the U.S. this fall, according to Electrek. The publication further reported that the companies are in talks to develop future equipment together.

Lawn care equipment is a major contributor to the pollution blanket overheating our planet. The Portland Press Herald reported that data from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) showed that gasoline-powered equipment like lawnmowers and leaf blowers produce around 242 million tons of pollutants annually, an amount equal to that of cars and houses.

What’s more, the EPA estimated that upward of 17 million gallons of gasoline is spilled each year while refueling lawn equipment, polluting and degrading soil, and ending up in our water through the runoff. The noise from gas-powered equipment is also detrimental to the health of humans, pets, and wildlife.

Moving toward clean energy is vital to stopping the overheating of our planet, and having expanded availability of battery-powered equipment from a loved and trusted company like John Deere would benefit both consumers and the environment.

Other companies are on board, too. According to CleanTechnica, Home Depot recently announced that 85% of its outdoor lawn equipment will be battery-powered within five years.

“We seek to provide our customers with a broad range of tools, which will now include a battery ecosystem that can be extended into a variety of property care solutions,” David Thorne, vice president of John Deere turf and compact utility business, said in a press release announcing the partnership.

“Partnering with a leading electric solutions brand, like EGO, to provide top-quality battery-powered equipment will propel both John Deere and Chevron into a stronger market position to serve our evolving customers,” he added.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.