John DiLorenzo on the Oregon Supreme Court upholding Measure 113

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Supreme Court disqualified ten senators from running for re-election after their terms end, upholding the voter-approved Measure 113 Thursday.

Two of the ten senators who walked out last year were going to retire anyway. Four have terms that run through 2027, so they don’t have an upcoming election. And four — Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, Brian Boquist of Dallas, Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls and Art Robinson of Vale — had filed to run and now must leave the senate at the end of the year.

Could Portland see another February snowstorm in 2024? Here’s what NOAA projects

One of the senators, Brian Boquist, also has a separate federal case that’s in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. He’s looking for what he calls, “assistance to aid in the defense of constitutional rights.”

John DiLorenzo is the attorney who represented five of those senators who walked out. He’s one of Portland’s most prominent attorneys with the law firm Davis Wright Tremaine. He is also a familiar face in Salem as a lobbyist for a number of issues over the years.

Lake Oswego spa busted for sex trafficking, multiple suspects arrested

As this week’s guest on Eye on Northwest Politics, DiLorenzo detailed his argument against Measure 113, his reaction to the court’s rejection of the argument, the long-term impact of the court’s decision and how this could affect the upcoming legislative short session on Monday.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.