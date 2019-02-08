John Dingell: Marriage to Debbie 'greatest love affair' of my life

Editor's note: This story originally was published in the Detroit Free Press on Oct. 26, 2005, as Washington's elite gathered to mark former U.S. Rep. John Dingell's 50th anniversary in the U.S. House. The Dearborn Democrat and his wife Debbie, who now holds his seat, were a powerhouse couple in Washington. John Dingell died Thursday.

WASHINGTON — It has been going on so long now, it is nearly overlooked — the high-octane, high-ranking woman from General Motors working the room at a charity event while her towering husband, the dean of the U.S. House of Representatives, holds court with those who want a minute of his time.

In the nearly 25 years that Debbie and U.S. Rep. John Dingell merged lives and Rolodexes, they have created a loving marriage and a political union that rivals those of other beltway power couples with names like Dole, Clinton and Cheney.

Tonight, as Washington's elite gathers to honor John Dingell's 50th anniversary in the House at a gala that Debbie helped plan, they also will be saluting the woman who said no beginning in 1978 to his first 15 pleas for dates. The event will be held at the National Building Museum with Vice President Richard Cheney, one of the featured speakers.

"I think she's been the best thing that's ever happened to John," said friend Sandie Knollenberg, wife of U.S. Rep. John Knollenberg, a Republican from Bloomfield Township, Michigan.

Rep. John Dingell, D-Dearborn, receives a kiss from his wife Debbie just before the start of a celebration marking fifty years of service in the House of Representatives at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center in Dearborn, Mich., Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. The Dearborn Democrat and his wife Debbie, who now holds his seat, were a powerhouse couple in Washington. More

The Dingells face the obvious conflicts that come when a politician and a corporate heavy hitter marry. She runs the General Motors Foundation, the company's charity arm. But friends say her own political savvy has helped remake the second quarter century of his career.

"She has the best political head I've ever seen," John Dingell said last week. He refers to her so often as "the Lovely Deborah," that staffers refer to her as TLD. "She's a tremendous asset, and I'm smart enough to know it."

And, added Dingell, 79, "It's the greatest love affair of my life."

Long before he met the then-Deborah Insley, Dingell was a Democrat in the mold of his late father, Rep. John Dingell Sr., a New Deal Democrat who held the seat his son won after his death in 1955.

Many people called the congressman from Dearborn, Michigan, Big John, a nickname drawn from his imposing 6-foot-4 frame. The same year he married Debbie, he became chairman of the powerful Energy and Commerce Committee, a post he held until 1994 when Republicans gained a majority of seats in the House.

"He was both respected and feared," said Anne Wexler, partner in Wexler and Walker, one of the largest lobbying firms in D.C. Wexler worked as an assistant to President Jimmy Carter. "He had a lot of opportunities to do a lot of digging. And he did."

Debbie Insley came from the family dynasty that once controlled GM's Fisher Body. She had worked for General Motors five years when she met Dingell. She was an active Republican, having spent her youth as a member of the Teenage Republicans and hung out with people like former U.S. Sen. Spencer Abraham and former Michigan Gov. John Engler. She was 27 and never married when Dingell came calling.

"It never occurred to me he would meet Debbie," said Nancy Barbour, a lobbyist who met Rep. Dingell when she worked for the late Rep. William Ford, a Democrat in a district adjacent to Dingell's.

John Dingell smiles with his wife while riding in the Memorial Day parade in Dearborn, Monday May 27, 2013. More