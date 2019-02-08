John Dingell recalled as icon: Here's what colleagues, friends are saying

Former Democratic U.S. Rep. John Dingell was remembered as a giant by colleagues in Washington and his home state of Michigan.

Dingell, who died Thursday, was the longest-serving member of of Congress, having served a record 59 years. His name is linked to some of the most iconic pieces of legislation ever passed by Congress.

Here's what people had to say:

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer:

"Today the great State of Michigan said farewell to one of our greatest leaders. John Dingell will forever be remembered as ‘The Dean’ of Congress not simply for the length of his service, but for his unparalleled record of legislative accomplishments.

"The Congressman’s grit, humility and humor taught us all that we can disagree without being disagreeable, while still finding common ground and working together to get things done.

"The people of Michigan owe John Dingell so much, from his brave service in World War II, to his leadership as Chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee, and his crucial role in passing some of the most monumental laws of the past century, including the Clean Water Act, the Clean Air Act, Medicare, and the Affordable Care Act. We are a stronger, safer, healthier nation because of Congressman Dingell’s 59 years of service, and his work will continue to improve the lives of Michiganders for generations to come.

"I extend my deepest and most heartfelt condolences to Congresswoman Debbie Dingell and the entire Dingell family for their loss. In this divisive time, may we all draw wisdom and inspiration from the truly remarkable life of Congressman John Dingell, and may we all continue to learn from his example of selfless public service as we work to build a better future for our state."

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan:

"I am deeply saddened at the death of John Dingell. He will he remembered as of the greatest legislators in American history who never forgot about the people he served and the city of Detroit.

"When our workers or automakers needed help, John always answered their call. No one fought harder for working people in Congress than John did.

"When the Rouge and Detroit Rivers festered with pollution, John led the effort in Congress to clean them up.

"Perhaps most importantly, when his father died, John carried on his legacy of fighting for universal healthcare coverage. He presided over the House when Medicare passed in 1965, and he was there when President Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law in 2010. More than 680,000 Michiganders have healthcare today thanks to John never giving up on his father’s dream.

"While it’s hard to imagine a world without John Dingell, his legacy of working to improve people’s lives will last forever.

"John was a great personal friend to me for more than 30 years. On behalf of the entire city of Detroit, our hearts and prayers go out to Debbie and the rest of the Dingell family during this difficult time."

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi:

“Today, we have lost a beloved pillar of the Congress and one of the greatest legislators in American history. Every chapter of Chairman John Dingell’s life has been lived in service to our country, from his time as a House Page, to his service in the Army during World War II, to his almost six decades serving the people of Michigan in the U.S. Congress. John Dingell leaves a towering legacy of unshakable strength, boundless energy and transformative leadership.



“Chairman Dingell had a hand in crafting many major legislative accomplishments over the past half-century. Yet, among the vast array of historic legislative achievements, few hold greater meaning than his tireless commitment to the health of the American people. During every Congress since 1955, Chairman Dingell introduced legislation to secure affordable, quality health care for all Americans. Because of his father’s legacy and his own leadership, in 1965, he gaveled Medicare into law. In 2010, it was my privilege to hold that same gavel as we passed the Affordable Care Act.



“Chairman Dingell was our distinguished Dean and Chairman, our legendary colleague and a beloved friend. His memory will stand as an inspiration to all who worked with him or had the pleasure of knowing him. His leadership will endure in the lives of the millions of American families he touched. We hope it is a comfort to Chairman Dingell’s beloved wife, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, and their entire family that so many mourn their loss and pray for them at this sad time.”