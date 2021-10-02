John Doe sentenced for identity fraud

Oct. 2—BOSTON — A former Lawrence resident was sent to federal prison Friday for identity fraud, though officials remain unsure of who he really is.

A statement from Acting U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Nathaniel Mendell explains that the defendant was charged for using the name and Social Security number of a U.S. citizen.

Referred to only as "John Doe," the defendant pleaded guilty to false representation of a Social Security number, making a false statement concerning a health care benefit program and aggravated identity theft.

U.S. District Court Judge William Young sentenced him to just over three years of incarceration with three years of supervised release to follow.

Beginning in about 2014, Doe used the stolen identity to apply for MassHealth benefits and Massachusetts identified documents, among other things, according to Mendell's statement.

Up until 2018, Mendell said the unknown man received approximately $25,081 in MassHealth benefits.

The investigation was aided by special agents with homeland security, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the Office of the Inspector General.