John Durm, sheriff's deputy killed in escape attempt, honored at Community Justice Center

A memorial has been set up at the Community Justice Campus for slain Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy John Durm.

The deputy had been with the sheriff’s office for nearly four decades. He died Monday after being assaulted inside a jail sally port during an escape attempt. The suspect then stole the transport vehicle and crashed it into a telephone pole, according to police.

The Community Justice Campus is on the east side of Indianapolis at 675 Justice Way. A recreation of the deputy’s wagon has been set up in the northeast corner of the public parking lot area and members of the community are welcome to visit, according to the sheriff’s office.

