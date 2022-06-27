John Eastman says FBI frisked him, took his phone

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brad Dress
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • John Eastman
    American law professor; legal and constitutional scholar
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

John Eastman, the lawyer who worked for former President Trump and pushed to overturn the 2020 election results, said in a new court filing on Monday that the FBI seized his iPhone and frisked him outside a restaurant during the execution of a search warrant last week.

Eastman, who has featured prominently in this month’s public hearings of the Jan. 6 House select committee, filed a motion for the return of his property in the U.S. District Court in New Mexico, arguing the warrant was unlawful because it was overly broad, nonspecific and lacked probable cause, violating his Fourth Amendment rights.

He also said the warrant execution violated his Fifth Amendment rights because agents compelled him to unlock the iPhone with Face ID, forcing him in effect to “testify.”

“By its very breadth, the warrant intrudes on significant privacy interests, both of [Eastman] and of others whose communications with him are accessible on the seized cell phone,” his lawyers wrote in the motion.

The Hill has reached out to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for comment.

Eastman was a central player in Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, pushing the debunked claim that then-Vice President Mike Pence could reject states’ electors and effectively decide the next president himself.

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, rioting particularly highlighted Eastman’s role during its third hearing this month.

Eastman, who sought a pardon from Trump after the events of Jan. 6, was ordered by a judge this month to turn over troves of emails and documents related to the House panel’s investigation after he sued to block a congressional subpoena.

According to Eastman’s legal team, FBI agents working with the DOJ’s Office of the Inspector General approached Eastman outside a restaurant on Wednesday to execute the search warrant.

The agents frisked Eastman and took his iPhone Pro 12 before forcing him to unlock it with facial recognition software.

Eastman said he did not see a search warrant until after his phone was seized. The warrant allowed for the seizure of “any electronic or digital device” and “all information in such devices,” according to Eastman’s court motion on Monday.

The motion filed by Eastman said his phone contained emails and messages related to Jan. 6 and the House panel’s investigation but argued they were protected by attorney-client privilege.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • John Eastman's long, strange trip to the heart of the Jan. 6 investigation

    The Jan. 6 investigation marks the confluence of key figures and influences in Eastman's life, including his decades in California's political scene.

  • Cop Drops Out of Rhode Island Senate Race After Opponent Says She Was Attacked at Abortion Rally

    "This is what it is to be a Black woman running for office," wrote Rhode Island State Senate candidate Jennifer Rourke, after accusing opponent Jeann Lugo of assaulting her

  • Wolff, Ortiz among the latest to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf

    The Saudi-funded LIV Golf series added three more players to its roster for the second tournament in Oregon, a group that includes 23-year-old Matthew Wolff and Oklahoma State's Eugenio Chacarra of Spain. LIV Golf had been expected to announce additional players from its inaugural event outside London three weeks ago. The big surprise was Brooks Koepka, who only a week before he signed on had been in full support of the PGA Tour.

  • NC Republican hits a shameful low in justifying Supreme Court abortion ruling

    Now-deleted tweet shows a desperation to defend a decision that a majority of voters oppose. | Opinion

  • Putin confirms his attendance at G20 summit in which Zelenskyy is set to participate

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - MONDAY, 27 JUNE 2022, 17:59 Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted the invitation extended to him by Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, to participate in the G20 summit in November.

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Calls Out Clarence Thomas for Targeting Birth Control and LGBTQ Rights, Not Interracial Marriage: ‘Hypocrisy’

    The 'Morning Joe' co-host blasts the Supreme Court justice: "I saw that as being so typical of these so-called 'pro-life' Republicans"

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner ordered to trial Friday in Russia

    Shackled and looking wary, WNBA star Brittney Griner was ordered to stand trial Friday by a court near Moscow on cannabis possession charges, about 4 1/2 months after her arrest at an airport while returning to play for a Russian team. The Phoenix Mercury center and two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist also was ordered to remain in custody for the duration of her criminal trial. Griner could face 10 years in prison if convicted on charges of large-scale transportation of drugs.

  • Video shows tank crashing, gas rising at Jordan port

    STORY: A video posted on state television's Twitter page showed a storage tank falling from a winch and slamming into the deck of a ship, followed by yellow-colored gas rising into the air as people ran away.Officials said the tank was filled with 25 tons of chlorine gas, set to be exported to Djibouti.Authorities called on residents to shut windows and stay indoors.Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh formed an investigation team into the incident chaired by the interior minister, state TV cited the information minister as saying.

  • I grew up with Eric Greitens. I know why he transformed from Democrat to MAGA star

    “I always remember that he was a really big Obama fan,” says one progressive Missourian who used to consider the ex-governor a friend. | Opinion

  • Trump's election attorney John Eastman says FBI seized his phone

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The FBI seized the phone of former U.S. President Donald Trump's election attorney, John Eastman, last week, the lawyer said in a court filing on Monday. Eastman disclosed the search and seizure in a lawsuit he filed in federal court in New Mexico. In the lawsuit, Eastman asked a federal judge to tell the Justice Department to return his property, destroy records it had obtained and block investigators from being allowed to access the phone.

  • Mayra Flores says Pelosi ‘pushed’ daughter during photo op

    Rep. Mayra Flores (R-Texas), who recently flipped Texas’s 34th Congressional District red, says that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) pushed her daughter during the new congresswoman’s swearing-in ceremony last week. “I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her,” Flores tweeted, sharing a video of the moment. “She continued…

  • Barstool's Portnoy Comes Out Against Republicans

    Twitter has given a voice to many covering just about any topic. Twitter can promote a new restaurant, dance move and even political views of individuals when society is in a whirlwind of emotions about what's to come. Many organizations spoke out on June 24 after the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

  • Jan. 6 committee unexpectedly adds hearing for Tuesday

    The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold a hearing this Tuesday, June 28, after previously revising its schedule to postpone the hearings for "several weeks." The hearing will begin at 1 p.m. ET and members will "present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony," the committee said in a release. The new scheduling comes after British documentary filmmaker Alex Holder, who had substantial access to then-President Donald Trump, his family and closest aides around the Jan. 6 attack, sat for an interview with the committee behind-closed-doors last week and handed over footage which includes interviews with Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner and Vice President Mike Pence.

  • Clarence Thomas says American citizens are seemingly 'more interested in their iPhones' than 'their Constitution': book

    When Thomas was asked whether the Supreme Court served to protect liberties, he said the nine-member body was only "one part of the effort," a new book says.

  • John Oliver Rages Against Dems’ Embarrassing Roe v. Wade Response

    HBOThis week saw the highly politicized Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark 1973 ruling protecting a woman’s right to an abortion (in other words, granting women bodily autonomy and keeping the government out of their uteruses). The move was met with widespread condemnation, especially given how right-wing organizations have launched an ugly decades-long campaign against a woman’s right to choose (including bribing Jane Roe, aka Norma McCorvey, to speak out against the decision), and

  • Activist Held as Court Strikes Petition Against Modi

    (Bloomberg) -- Police detained an activist linked to a petition to probe Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s alleged role in orchestrating deadly violence in Gujarat state in 2002, the Hindustan Times reported.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Ra

  • G7 Leaders Call the Death of the Necktie at the 48th Summit in Germany

    The memo for the 48th G7 Summit? No necktie.

  • Five under-the-radar Democrats who could run for president in 2024

    Joe Biden’s universal name ID helped him win the Democratic nomination in 2020. Voters wanted someone battle-tested and experienced, a familiar face to take on Donald Trump. He reminded Americans he had been in the White House before, knew his way around and could thrive in the highest office on his own. Biden says he…

  • Man paralyzed fellow student who ‘ruined’ his chances of sex with two women, feds say

    The Oklahoma man was recently sentenced to prison, authorities said.

  • China Changes Law So It Can Hit Back at Insults at Sports Events

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese lawmakers approved a change to the law that would allow it to fight back at any perceived insult at international sporting events, underscoring the lengths President Xi Jinping’s government will go to protect China’s reputation abroad.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First F