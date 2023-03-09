John Elliott to face felony charges in death of former county clerk Stephanie Elliott

The husband of former Morgan County Clerk Stephanie Elliott has been changed with two felonies in connection with her death.

John E. Elliott, 56, has been charged with one count of causing death when operating a vehicle with a scheduled I or II controlled substance in the blood, a level 4 felony, and one count of reckless homicide a level 5 felony.

The case was filed Monday afternoon. According to court records, magistrate Terry Iacoli found probable cause existed to charge Elliott and issued a warrant for Elliott's arrest. Elliott was booked into the Morgan County Jail around 2 p.m. Tuesday. He has bonded out.

The case was filed in Morgan County Superior Court I but all county judges have disqualified themselves from hearing the case. A special judge from outside Morgan County will have to be appointed.

The charges stem from a vehicle crash last year on Ind. 67 south of Martinsville.

Stephanie Elliott was serving as the Morgan County Clerk at the time of her death. She had filed to run for the county auditor position in the May 2022 primary.

The level 4 felony carries a sentence of two to 12 years in jail while the level 5 felony carries a sentence of one to six years. Under Indiana's sentencing guidelines, a person sentenced on a level 5 or higher felony must serve 75% of their sentence before being eligible for parole.

In the charging statement, the state alleges John Elliott was "operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite in the blood, to-wit: Cocaine/Benzoylecgonine and Marijuana/Delta-9 THC."

The level 5 charge alleges that "On or about July 2,2022 in Morgan County, State of Indiana, John E, Elliott did recklessly kill Stephanie L. Elliott, another human being, by driving while under the influence of cocaine, alcohol, and cannabinoids at a high rate of speed."

Crash on Ind. 67

According to a probable cause affidavit filed by Morgan County Sheriff Deputy Caleb Merriman, in the early evening hours of July 2, around 7:16 p.m., he and other deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash just south of where the four lanes of Ind. 67 merge into two lanes.

A crash on July 2, 2022, on Ind. 67 was hidden from the road. Emergency workers had to come in from the other side to get to the victims.

Merriman said a white pickup truck had run off the road into the woods and hit a tree. He said the vehicle was driver side down with two people, a male and a female, inside.

The male was belted in behind the steering wheel while the female, who was unrestrained, was on top of him.

Merriman said both appeared to be alive but badly injured.

The deputy said Stephanie Elliott was extricated first, but she died shortly after being removed from the truck.

John Elliott was removed from the vehicle and transported by helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital.

A helicopter lands to take care of one of the victims in a crash that resulted in former Morgan County Clerk Stephanie Elliott's death on July 2, 2022.

Indiana law requires blood testing for drivers involved in serious or fatal crashes.

A deputy obtained a search warrant for John Elliott's blood, which was taken at the hospital and sent to the Indiana State Police Department of Toxicology for testing. Stephanie Elliott's blood was also tested.

Investigation process, special prosecutor appointed.

Morgan County Prosecutor Steve Sonnega requested a special prosecutor be appointed to the investigation. He said his office had a close working relationship with Stephanie Elliott and she was a distant relative.

The court agreed and appointed David Owen Thomas to review the case.

Merriman and other deputies interviewed witnesses who all said it appeared the pickup was heading south, crossed over into the northbound lane, swerved a couple of times, then ran off the road.

Merriman examined the road surface and reported, "It did appear that the vehicle had little to no braking during the accident, as there were not significant skid marks, indicating that the vehicle was trying to stop."

Merriman obtained a search warrant for the pickup's air bag control module which lists vehicle data. That data showed the truck was "traveling nearly 90 miles per hour at full throttle with no breaking pre impact."

A number of fatal crashes have occurred in the area over the years, prompting the state to lower the speed limit to 45 miles per hour. In the area where the crash occurred, the posted limit is 35 miles per hour.

Toxicology tests return

Merriman reported he spoke to John Elliott three times. Elliott allegedly admitted to the deputy that he had been at two local businesses and drinking alcohol before going home. (The toxicology test showed his blood alcohol content was .06, below the legal limit that determines if a person is intoxicated.)

Elliott said he did not remember the crash or why his wife was not wearing a seatbelt.

Merriman asked Elliott about illegal drugs and Elliott allegedly said he and his wife had used marijuana together.

Under further questioning, Elliott allegedly admitted to using "cocaine from time to time."

Stephanie Elliott's blood tests showed no trace of THC or cocaine, according to the coroner.

Merriman said Elliott's blood showed he had cocaine and cannabinoids in his system at the time of the crash.

Under questioning, Elliott allegedly said his wife would drive if he was too impaired. He allegedly said he ate half of a THC gummy bear the day of the crash before he and his wife went to dinner.

