JOHN F. FLOYD COMMENTARY: An impeccable example of leadership in Gadsden

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John F. Floyd
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Leadership can sometimes be lonely and many times not very rewarding. Not everyone is a leader and most people don’t want to lead.

Leadership is an acquired trait, but some come by it naturally; others develop it through experiences, both good and bad.

In the business world, leadership has morphed into a benevolent dictatorship. Chief executive officers demand a certain allegiance their ideas while having an inclination to be good and kindly to subordinates.

I learned early on what makes up the qualities of true leaders. I’ve had the privilege of working with exceptional leaders in my business world. The first names that come to mind are former vice presidents of manufacturing for the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Walt Rudder and Colley Gilchrist. Both men were excellent examples of strength, integrity and knowledge.

When I first started working for The Chrysler Corporation, I reported to the vice president of manufacturing, Richard E. Dauch. If I could choose one man as a leader extraordinaire, it would have been Dick. If he was the leader, I would take on any situation.

Then there was Lee Iacocca, CEO of Chrysler. Lee saved Chrysler with his leadership abilities and his extraordinary people skills. I will always remember these incredible men and what they meant to an insignificant boy from the streets of East Gadsden, Alabama.

I thought I had passed the day when I would recognize leadership or even have the opportunity. Since retiring from Chrysler, I have had little incentive to evaluate people for certain responsibilities. But I met Ronnie Watkins, owner of Ronnie Watkins Ford, formally and then over lunch one day. I was immediately impressed by his powerful portfolio.

Watkins, president of Ronnie Watkins Ford in Gadsden, was named Alabama’s 2020 TIME Dealer of the year. He also serves as the Automobile Dealers Association of Alabama District 4 director.

The announcement his award stated, “The TIME Dealer of the Year award is one of the industry’s most prestigious and highly coveted honors. Recipients are among the nation’s most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service. ...”

Watkins began his career in the automotive industry in the very competitive Birmingham market. He first sold Pontiacs and held other selling jobs that eventually led him to Edwards Chevrolet in 1983, where he spent 15 years.

He stated that in 1998, he took a fateful leap and cashed out his savings and retirement fund to move his family to Gadsden and establish Ronnie Watkins Ford, all with the blessing of his wife, Lynn. He further said, “My wife reminded me of my dream and sacrificed security so that I could follow it. While I had the drive and desire to succeed as a dealer, I credit Lynn with making it a reality.”

Watkins’ accomplishments do not stop at the doors to his dealership. He is very active in community efforts like his work with the Gadsden Housing Authority’s program Encouraging Students to Exhibit Excellent Minds. In addition, he has served on Samford University’s board of trustees since 2001.

He also strongly supports United Way of Etowah County, Etowah County Sheriff’s Rodeo, Etowah County Teacher of the Year, Salvation Army, the Boy Scouts of America Greater Alabama Council and Gadsden-Etowah Head Start. He was instrumental in bringing the Hall of Honor and Vietnam Veterans Memorial Traveling Exhibit, sponsored by the Gadsden-Etowah Patriots Association, to Gadsden.

For his Gadsden and Etowah County philanthropic community awareness, Watkins has received the prestigious Ford Motor Company honor that recognizes dealers who dedicate their time and resources to improve their communities.

Ronnie Watkins is a true leader in every sense of the word. His credentials are impeccable. He would be excellent in any position he decided to hold, whether it be business, political or otherwise. He loves Gadsden. I wonder just how much? (Just thinking.)

John F. Floyd is a Gadsden native who graduated from Gadsden High School in 1954. He formerly was director of United Kingdom manufacturing, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., vice president of manufacturing and international operations, General Tire & Rubber Co., and director of manufacturing, Chrysler Corp. He can be reached at johnfloyd538@gmail.com. The opinions reflected are his own.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: An example of leadership in Gadsden

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Exxon to close two Houston-area office towers after staff departures

    Exxon Mobil Corp plans to close two Houston-area office towers to consolidate staff in its main campus as it cuts costs following staff departures, the company said on Friday. Exxon announced last year a plan to reduce its global workforce by 14,000 people following a historical annual loss of $22.4 billion. Remaining workers at the two office buildings known as Hughes Landing, in The Woodlands (TX), will be relocated to the company's main Houston-area campus, Exxon spokesperson Casey Norton said.

  • Exxon Mobil reportedly to close 2 office towers in The Woodlands

    Exxon was supposed to employ more than 1,400 across the two buildings in order to maintain tax incentives.

  • Biden Says U.S. Gasoline Prices Will Remain High Into 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said Thursday night that Americans should expect high gasoline prices to continue into next year because of policies by OPEC and other foreign oil producers. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a C

  • Pain at the pump: California gas prices are sky high, with one town charging almost $8 a gallon

    Prices are so high — and consumers are so perplexed — that a Google search of "Why are gas prices going up?" has spiked this month.

  • U.S. Oil Hub Emptying to Levels Last Seen When Crude Cost $100

    (Bloomberg) -- Stockpiles at the biggest U.S. crude depot are quickly approaching critically low levels. The last time that happened, crude cost more than $100 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Forget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next Sum

  • 15 Signs Your Employer Wants You To Retire

    If you're at or nearing retirement age, it's possible your boss wants you to retire, but you just haven't gotten the memo. Some employers take a direct approach when encouraging workers to start their...

  • Gas prices are at a 7-year high, with one California town reaching a whopping $7.59 per gallon

    In a small California town, gas prices hit $7.59 per gallon this week - more than double the national average, which is at a 7-year high.

  • Exclusive-Italy woos Intel over multibillion-euro chip plant -sources

    Rome is drawing up an offer to try to convince Intel to invest billions of euros in an advanced chipmaking plant in Italy, as Germany emerges as frontrunner to land an even bigger megafactory planned by the U.S. company, three sources said. The plants would be part of a drive by the U.S. group to build cutting-edge manufacturing capacity in Europe to help avoid future supply shortages of the kind currently crippling the automotive industry in particular. Rome is already in talks with Intel about the potential investment, which according to preliminary estimates would be worth more than 4 billion euro ($4.7 billion), the sources who are involved in the discussions said.

  • Dr. Phil and CBS Sued Over Alleged Sexual Assault of Teen at Ranch They Recommended

    Hannah Archuleta, 19, says she was shipped off to the ranch in Escalante, Utah, when she was 17 after appearing on an episode of Dr. Phil

  • Rolls-Royce Just Flew a Boeing 747 Jumbo Using 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel

    The 747's Trent 1000 turbofan engine ran solely on unblended biofuel that reduces carbon emissions by 80%.

  • The Most Important Social Security Chart You'll Ever See

    Future retirees need to be realistic about the role Social Security will play in supporting them. This problem is why the chart below is the most important Social Security chart you'll ever see. It also shows the average Social Security benefits retirees received in each of those years.

  • Coal jobs are nearly gone in West Virginia. It's 'coal culture' that's driving Manchin's resistance to Democrats' clean-energy plans.

    The coal sector has been in decline in West Virginia for decades, but it's a powerful force in the state's identity and politics.

  • We can make the steel of tomorrow without the fossil fuels of yesteryear

    A trio of Swedish firms are developing a means of producing high-quality steel without releasing so much carbon dioxide -- and Volvo is already using it to build mining equipment.

  • Portillo's begins publicly trading shares under ticker PTLO

    Shares of Portillo's begin trading publicly Thursday.

  • SECURE Act 2.0: What It Means for Your Retirement

    The 2019 Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act brought key changes to laws governing retirement plans. Among other things, the Act eliminated the age cutoff for traditional IRA contributions and increased the age for required minimum distributions … Continue reading → The post SECURE Act 2.0: What It Means for Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Rude shoppers are fueling America's crippling labor shortage

    Some retail and restaurant workers say abusive customers are one of the main reasons they quit retail work. Many won't return to the industry.

  • Japanese company aims to introduce tipping culture to Japan with 'tip tickets'

    A Japanese company has launched an effort to introduce tipping culture across Japan to motivate employees and help restaurants that suffered losses amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Culture introduction: Tip Project is a new Japanese enterprise backed by several Japanese celebrities, including best-selling author Takafumi Horie, comedian Akihiro Nishino and YouTube personality Yoshihito Kamogashira, reported Kotaku. The new venture, which claims to help staff and industries hit by the pandemic, aims to introduce tipping culture across Japan, a country well-known for not taking tips from customers, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.

  • Southwest Airlines CEO says unvaccinated employees won't lose their jobs, despite a federal mandate

    It marks a softening of Southwest's stance on COVID-19 vaccines. It said early October that staff must be fully vaccinated "to continue employment."

  • 3 Long-Term Investments You'll Thank Yourself for Later

    These companies are not only leaders of their respective markets, but also part of markets with permanent staying power.

  • Toyota exec: Not everyone should drive a battery electric vehicle

    (Reuters) -Many people are passionate about climate change, but not everybody should drive a battery electric vehicle as a means to combat climate change, Toyota Motor Corp Chief Scientist Gill Pratt said on Thursday at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit. Pratt's comments, during a discussion on electric vehicles, appeared to amplify remarks made over the past year by Toyota President Akio Toyoda. Toyoda and other company officials have said that electric vehicles will play a greater role in reducing emissions, but other solutions should be used, Toyota's gasoline-electric hybrid models or hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles.