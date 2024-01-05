John F. Kennedy assassination is topic at next County Line Historical Society meeting

On Saturday, Jan. 20, the County Line Historical Society of Wayne/Holmes will host Andrew Kiel of Wooster who will present a program on his research on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Kiel is a graduate of Culver-Stockton College, master's degree in US history from the University of Akron, taught in Wooster City Schools for 25 years, taught US history at University of Akron, taught international baccalaureate business and economics at the American International School and was director of the Tri-County International Baccalaureate program.

Andrew Kiel, left, is shown with Arlen Specter, the Warren, Commission attorney who promoted single bullet theory in regard to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

He has conducted in-depth research at the National Archives, the JFK Library, Lyndon B. Johnson Ranch, Dealey Plaza and Wright Patterson Air Force Museum. He completed his thesis on J. Edgar Hoover and published a book, "J. Edgar Hoover - The Father of the Cold War; How His Obsession with Communism Led to the Warren Commission Cover Up and Escalation of the Vietnam War."

On the afternoon of JFK's murder Hoover's agents were sent to Dallas and took control of the evidence from the Dallas Police and Hoover called Robert Kennedy and stated he thought they had the man who killed his brother.

Assistant Director William Sullivan and Warren Commission Chief Counsel J. Lee Rankin were on record in reporting Hoover and the FBI never before formed a conclusion so quickly and this was highly unusual.

The Secret Service, under the orders of Lyndon Johnson, took control of the clothing of Gov. Connally and the president, his limo, the X-rays and the autopsy. They were responsible for the planning of the Texas trip - JFK and his wife were to stay at LBJ's ranch the night of the assassination.

Kiel leaves people to draw their conclusions regarding the circumstances and historical facts surrounding the assassination of Kennedy.

The program will take place at 1 p.m. at the historic Shreve Presbyterian Church, 343 N. Market St., Shreve. The public is welcome; admission is free.

