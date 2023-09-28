John Fetterman Has A 1-Meme Response After Senate Passes Formal Dress Code

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) let one photo of Kevin James sum up his take after the Senate unanimously passed a formal dress code on Wednesday.

The move comes after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) relaxed an informal dress code early last week, easing a policy – enforced by the Senate sergeant-at-arms – that called on senators to don business attire or coats in the upper chamber.

The decision sparkedbacklash among GOP lawmakers as it allowed Fetterman, who has rocked shorts and hoodies at the Capitol since his return to work in April, to wear casual attire on the Senate floor. The formal dress code resolution came from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah).

Fetterman, who often votes by popping his head through the doorway of the Senate, responded to the formal dress code requirement with a meme of the “King of Queens” actor smirking with his hands in his pockets.

The “King of Queens” promotional image, which has gone viral over the past week, features James on the set of the hit sitcom and is “often paired with captions about being confident and cheeky,” according to KnowYourMeme.

The meme has since grabbed the attention of “King of Queens” star Leah Remini as well as James, who seemingly quipped that he’s “gearing up” for a “Double Hands In The Pocket” stand-up tour.

Schumer, on Wednesday, also responded to the Senate passing the dress code.

“Though we’ve never had an official dress code, the events over the past week have made us all feel as though formalizing one is the right path forward,” he said.

“I deeply appreciate Senator Fetterman working with me to come to an agreement that we all find acceptable, and of course I appreciate Sen. Manchin and Sen. Romney’s leadership on this issue.”

