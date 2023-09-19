John Fetterman Dings Marjorie Taylor Greene Over Dick Pic Stunt

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) gave Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) a blunt reminder of her own recent past after she attacked his fashion.

Greene, a conspiracy theorist and close ally of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), said it was “disgraceful” that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) had tweaked the chamber’s informal dress code to allow senators to dress as they choose.

Fetterman, known for his hoodies and other informal attire, is the most prominent beneficiary of the change.

But Republicans are up in arms over the move, especially Greene, who said “dress code is one of society’s standards that set etiquette and respect for our institutions.”

Given Greene’s own etiquette-defying history ― including a speech at a white nationalist event last year ― her critics were quick to point out her hypocrisy.

And on Monday, Fetterman fired back on Twitter, reminding Greene of the time she displayed nude images of Hunter Biden during a House hearing.

“Thankfully, the nation’s lower chamber lives by a higher code of conduct: displaying ding-a-ling pics in public hearings,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

Fetterman’s fashion has been a common target for Republican lawmakers.

Just last week, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) took a dig at his clothing, calling his shirt a muumuu and taunting him for wearing pants that were “not exclusively elastic.”

Fetterman fired back with a reminder that the House had failed to pass any spending bills, sending the country on the path to a government shutdown.

“Instead of crying about how I dress, how about you get your shit together and do your job, bud?” he wrote on X.