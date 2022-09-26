John Fetterman Draws Blood After Tucker Carlson Needles Him On 'Fake' Tattoos

Tattooed dates of death can be seen on John Fetterman's arm as he campaigned for the Senate on Saturday in Pennsylvania. (Photo: via Associated Press)

Tattooed dates of death can be seen on John Fetterman's arm as he campaigned for the Senate on Saturday in Pennsylvania. (Photo: via Associated Press)

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman stuffed a cruel, arrogant Tucker Carlson insult down the Fox News host’s throat on Sunday.

Carlson snidely blasted Fetterman’s tattoos as “fake” and portrayed the lieutenant governor as weak on crime in his opening monologue early this month. (Carlson, heir to an immense fortune whose net worth is estimated at $30 million, also claimed Fetterman was a fake blue-collar populist.)

“All your stupid little fake tattoos, it’s a costume, of course. Duh, it’s not real,” smirked Carlson.

Carlson could hardly have mangled that attack more. The tattoos Carlson mocked, Fetterman pointed out in an NBC op-ed on Sunday, commemorate people slain in violent crimes when he was mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania.

“Tucker Carlson wants to talk about my tattoos. So let’s talk about them,” wrote Fetterman, who’s been leading in polls ahead of his November election against Donald Trump-endorsed GOP nominee Mehmet Oz.

“I have nine dates tattooed on my right forearm. Each one is a day on which someone died violently in Braddock, Pennsylvania, while I was mayor,” Fetterman explained. “Gun violence and violent crime might be jokes to someone like Carlson, but they are very real to people in towns like Braddock.”

Fetterman recounted some of the killings in his op-ed, including Christopher Williams, “shot dead delivering pizzas,” and 23-month-old Nyia Page, who was sexually assaulted by her father, then left to die in the snow.

The tattoos are “not some ‘costume.’ They are reminders of the people we have lost and what I am fighting for,” he wrote.

The stories of the people “whose lives we tragically lost still are with me every single day — not just on my arm but in every decision I make as an elected official,” Fetterman wrote. “They remind me of why I am here and why I’m doing this.”

Story continues

Check out Fetterman’s full op-ed here.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...