John Fetterman Enlists New Jersey Legend Steven Van Zandt To Troll Dr. Oz

Looks like Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman has taken another trip to New Jersey in his neverending effort to troll his Republican rival, former TV doctor Mehmet Oz.

Fetterman on Tuesday posted a video of the New Jersey legend, musician-actor Steven Van Zandt, telling Oz to ― and we’re paraphrasing here ― get back to where he belongs.

Van Zandt, of course, touches on a favorite Fetterman campaign theme alleging that Oz actually lives in New Jersey, not Pennsylvania:

Yo, Dr. Oz! Stevie VZ here! What are you doing in Pennsylvania? Everybody knows you live in New Jersey and you’re just using your in-laws’ address over there. And you do not want to mess around with John Fetterman ― trust me. You’re a little out of your league. Nobody wants to see you get embarrassed. So come on back to Jersey where you belong and we’ll have some fun, eh? We’ll go to the beach. We’ll go surfing. You know? C’mon.

NJ's own @StevieVanZandt 🎸 has a VERY special message for Dr. Oz!!



So Dr. Oz just fuhgeddaboudit! pic.twitter.com/awlAeVcUeg — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) July 27, 2022

Previously, Fetterman had former “Jersey Shore” star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi record a video asking Oz why anyone would “want to leave Jersey” for another state. Van Zandt, famed as a guitarist in Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band and a beloved mobster on the venerable series “The Sopranos,” raises the celebrity firepower.

Earlier this month, Fetterman trolled Oz by flying a cheeky airplane banner over southern New Jersey beaches reading: “Hey Dr. Oz: Welcome home to N.J.! John.”

Twitter users had strong reactions to the Van Zandt video.

For the love of God will Democrats please pay Fetterman to give social media training?!?! https://t.co/fUpTkyaULK — Josh Moon 🇺🇸 (@Josh_Moon) July 27, 2022

I can't believe Fetterman got Al Pacino to tape a video for him! https://t.co/QdXjW82AnX — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) July 27, 2022

Oz hasn’t commented on Van Zandt’s video.

Story continues

His attempts to strike back at Fetterman’s attacks haven’t gone so well, judging from the reaction to his use of a meme from the program “Lost” to swipe at his rival on social media.

Series creator Damon Lindelof lambasted Oz for attacking Fetterman while he was recovering from a stroke and added: “If you actually WATCHED Lost, you’d know not to fuck with the bald guy.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...