John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz face off in Senate debate as race heats up in Pennsylvania
Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman faced Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, on the debate stage in Pennsylvania.
The comment came during the only debate between the celebrity doctor and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman for the hotly contested Pennsylvania Senate seat
John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz will clash on Tuesday night in one of the most anticipated and high-stakes debates of the concluding midterm election cycle in their hotly contested race for a Pennsylvania US Senate seat, with control of the upper chamber at stake.
In July and again in September, embattled Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Oz expressed support for a Senate bill to protect same-sex marriage, in a departure from the more conservative wing of his party. In reality, the noted New Jersey resident is hardly an LGBTQ rights supporter, speaking out against trans athletes and backing bills mimicking Florida’s dehumanizing “don’t say gay” legislation.
More than five months after experiencing a stroke, Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman struggled at times to explain his positions and often spoke haltingly throughout a highly anticipated debate against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz as they vie for a critical Senate seat. In the opening minutes of the debate Tuesday, Fetterman addressed what he called the “elephant in the room.” Oz, a celebrity heart surgeon, ignored Fetterman’s health challenges throughout the debate, instead focusing on his opponent's policies on immigration and crime and his support for President Joe Biden.
One voter said she backs Oz because Trump endorsed him, while another plans to vote for Fetterman because he supports abortion rights.
For the first and only time, Pennsylvania's Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and his Republican challenger, Dr. Mehmet Oz, will meet for a debate. The two are facing off for the open Senate seat in Pennsylvania. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports.
John Fetterman said in 2018 podcast discussion that the strategy used by the "Republican hard core base" is nationalism, xenophobia, and homophobia.
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman stumbled during Tuesday's debate when asked about prior statements he made about fracking, a process he now says he supports.
John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz are meeting in their only scheduled debate Tuesday night. Here's which stations are broadcasting the event.
