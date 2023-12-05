John Fetterman Pays George Santos To Burn Bob Menendez In Most Fitting Way

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) recruited former Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) to rip Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) on Monday.

Fetterman paid Santos to film a message for “Bobby from Jersey” on Cameo. Santos has turned to selling personalized videos on the platform following his expulsion last week from Congress after an ethics report accused him of using campaign cash to pay for Botox, content on OnlyFans and more.

“Hey Bobby,” began Santos, who charges circa $200 for a message.

“Uh, look, I don’t think I need to tell you, but these people that want to make you get in trouble and want to kick you out and make you run away, you make them put up or shut up,” he said. “You stand your ground, sir. And don’t get bogged down by all the haters out there. Stay strong. Merry Christmas.”

Watch the video here:

I thought my ethically-challenged colleague @BobMenendezNJ could use some encouragement given his substantial legal problems.



So, I approached a seasoned expert on the matter to give ‘Bobby from Jersey’ some advice. pic.twitter.com/y8iX55EyNi — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) December 4, 2023

Fetterman, writing on X, formerly Twitter, said he “thought my ethically-challenged colleague @BobMenendezNJ could use some encouragement given his substantial legal problems.”

“So, I approached a seasoned expert on the matter to give ‘Bobby from Jersey’ some advice,” he added.

Fetterman has repeatedly called for Menendez to leave Congress after the New Jersey lawmaker was indicted in September on bribery charges.

“We have a colleague in the Senate that actually does much more sinister and serious kinds of things, Senator Menendez. He needs to go,” Fetterman said on Friday’s broadcast of “The View.”

Sen. John Fetterman tells #TheView he's "not surprised" by the vote to expel George Santos from the House: "If you are going to expel Santos, how can you allow somebody like Menendez to remain in the Senate?"



"Menendez, I think is really a senator for Egypt, not New Jersey." pic.twitter.com/YfvEaSSM4L — The View (@TheView) December 1, 2023

“If you are going to expel Santos, how can you allow somebody like Menendez to remain in the Senate? And, you know, Santos is kind of, lies were almost, you know, funny,” he added. “And like, you know, he, you know, landed on the moon and that kind of stuff. Whereas, you know, I think, you know, Menendez, I think is really a senator for Egypt. You know, not New Jersey. So I really think he needs to go.”

Santos responded to Fetterman’s commissioning of him to make the clip, saying he loved it. “I wish I knew the Bobby in question! LOL,” he wrote on X.

I love this! I wish I knew the Bobby in question! LOL 😂 https://t.co/kPyNX1tffy — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) December 4, 2023

