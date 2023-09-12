John Fetterman reacts to the GOP moving forward on a Biden impeachment inquiry: 'OOooOooOoOooh don't do it, please don't do it'

Sen. John Fetterman and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer give a thumbs up to reporters as they walk to the weekly Senate Policy Luncheons together at the U.S. Capitol Building on April 18, 2023 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said the GOP is launching an impeachment inquiry into Biden.

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman isn't taking it seriously.

"OOOoOoOOoOoOOOOh don't do it, please don't do it," he said. "Oh no, oh no!"

On Tuesday, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy announced his plan to direct committees to open an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden after he said GOP members "uncovered serious and credible allegations" against the president in recent months.

Asked about McCarthy's decision immediately after it was formally announced, Democratic Sen. John Fetterman appeared less than impressed.

"Oh my God really? Oh my gosh, you know, oh it's devastating," he said before falling into a fit of laughter.

The jokes from Pennsylvania's junior senator were not the first time he's addressed the possibility of a Biden impeachment. Less than a week ago, Fetterman told a group of reporters that he dared the GOP to go through with it.

"If you're gonna keep threatening it, then go ahead, just do it," Fetterman said. He added that he thought the impeachment "would just be like a big circlejerk on the fringe right" and that Republicans had a "fetish for Hunter Biden."

The House Republican's push to impeach Biden is in part linked to the president's son, Hunter Biden, who McCarthy alleged of receiving "special treatment" in a recent criminal tax investigation. In recent months, Republicans have taken aim at the president's youngest son, going as far as showcasing photos on the House floor that appeared to depict him naked and having sex with prostitutes.

McCarthy's decision to unilaterally instruct the House Committees on Oversight, Judiciary, and Ways and Means to open an impeachment inquiry without a House vote comes nearly four years after he critiqued then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for doing the exact same thing.

