John Fetterman will return to Senate after depression treatment and lead hearing on food stamps

WASHINGTON–Sen. John Fetterman, a Pennsylvania Democrat who was hospitalized for six weeks with depression, is marking his return to the Senate next week by chairing a hearing on food stamps.

"The news is out! I'm very excited to chair my first subcommittee hearing next week," he said Wednesday evening on Twitter.

The hearing, which focuses on the nation's largest food assistance programs, will be held at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Russell Senate Office Building and comes as Fetterman returns to the chamber after a two-month absence.

"We'll be talking about protecting SNAP, fighting for PA's farmers in the Farm Bill, and much more. Hope you'll tune in," he said in a tweet.

Sen. John Fetterman was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday after checking himself in Feb. 15 with clinical depression. He is expected to return to the Senate on April 17.

Fetterman returns after hospitalization for depression

When the Senate reconvenes Monday after a two-week recess, it will mark Fetterman's first day back since Feb. 15. That's when he checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where his clinical depression and hearing loss was treated for six weeks.

He was released from the hospital two weeks ago and has spent the two-week spring recess at home near Pittsburgh.

In the first interview that aired after his release, Fetterman tearfully described the "downward spiral" of depression. Rather than focus on politics, he said his message was one that urged others to get help if they need it.

