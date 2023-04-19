John Fetterman Returns to Work, Immediately Trolls Right-Wing 'Fringy Fringies'

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Penn.) returned to work this week after his treatment for depression and quickly engaged in one of his favorite diversions: trolling his critics on the right.

Last month, some conservatives on social media claimed Fetterman had been replaced by a body double while undergoing inpatient treatment at Walter Reed hospital.

Fetterman, who was known for his sharp social media responses during last year’s Senate campaign, posted a video rebutting the “fringy fringies” who claim he has a body double... with himself playing the role of his own supposed double:

Thought it was time to address the rumor: I do not have a body double. pic.twitter.com/dndGUt9OK7 — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) April 18, 2023

Fetterman suffered a stroke while campaigning for Senate last year, and earlier this month told CBS News that he began experiencing depression symptoms after the election but before he was sworn in.

Roughly a third of stroke patients battle clinical depression afterward.

Fetterman told CBS his depression is in remission and that he feels hopeful “for the first time.”