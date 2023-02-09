John Fetterman: US Senate Democrat taken to hospital feeling lightheaded

John Fetterman was sworn into Congress last month

US Senator John Fetterman remained in hospital on Thursday afternoon a day after the stroke survivor was admitted feeling lightheaded.

The Pennsylvania Democrat, who was sworn into office last month, suffered a stroke in May and was in recovery for much of his general election campaign.

"Initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke," his communications director Joe Calvello told US media.

But doctors kept Mr Fetterman for overnight observation and more testing.

Mr Calvello added that the lawmaker was "in good spirits and talking with his staff and family".

Mr Fetterman is said to have been at a retreat with other Senate Democrats when he began feeling lightheaded and was taken to George Washington University Hospital on Wednesday night.

In May, Mr Fetterman easily won the Democratic nomination for the open US Senate seat in Pennsylvania four days after suffering a stroke.

He is said to have endured a nearly three-hour surgery on the day he won the primary contest, and spent a total of nine days in hospital.

According to a statement issued by his doctor, the 53-year-old's stroke was caused by atrial fibrillation, or an irregular heart rhythm.

He also suffers from cardiomyopathy, a disease that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body and can cause heart failure. He was fitted with a pacemaker and defibrillator.

Mr Fetterman returned to the campaign trail in August with significant speech impairments, and his health became a focus of an increasingly tight race.

But the Democrat ultimately defeated his Republican opponent - Mehmet Oz, better known as the celebrity surgeon Dr Oz - in November's general election by a margin of 51 to 46.

That victory, flipping a Republican seat, was key to his party retaining control of the upper chamber.