John Fetterman Uses An Adam Levine Sext To Troll Dr. Oz — And It Rocks

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman shared a text reportedly sent by accused philanderer Adam Levine to mock his GOP opponent Mehmet Oz. (See it below.)

An Instagram model alleged this week that the married Maroon 5 frontman carried on an affair with her. Levine admitted he crossed the line, but denied sexual involvement. Then provocative messages from Levine emerged that were directed at other women.

In one of them, Levine purportedly expresses his desire for the woman’s derriere ― and Fetterman converted that into commentary on Oz’s campaign.

Dr.Oz trying to get money, fame + power: pic.twitter.com/SVhMh3kF4G — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) September 21, 2022

Fetterman’s team has maintained a stream of digs at Oz on Twitter, mocking the former TV doctor’s use of the word “crudité” and his supposed carpetbagging in Pennsylvania after a longtime residence in New Jersey.

But Fetterman has taken some jabs, too. Oz and his campaign team have questioned his fitness for office after a stroke.

“If John Fetterman had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn’t have had a major stroke and wouldn’t be in the position of having to lie about it constantly,” an Oz staffer sniped.

John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz (Photo: AP/AP)

John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz (Photo: AP/AP)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...