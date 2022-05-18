John Fetterman Wins Pennsylvania Democratic Senate Primary after Suffering Stroke

Pennsylvania lieutenant governor John Fetterman won Tuesday night’s Democratic Senate primary, defeating three challengers after he was recently treated for a stroke.

The Associated Press called the race at 8:54 p.m.

Fetterman, who is still recovering in the hospital after undergoing a “standard procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator,” bested opponents state representative Malcolm Kenyatta, Jenkintown borough councilwoman Alex Khalil, and U.S. representative Conor Lamb.

As projected, Fetterman currently carries nearly a 30 percent aggregate lead over Lamb, who garnered national attention after winning a 2018 special election to the House in rural Pennsylvania.

