John Foley Just Bought 5.3% More Shares In M&G plc (LON:MNG)

Investors who take an interest in M&G plc (LON:MNG) should definitely note that insider John Foley recently paid UK£2.24 per share to buy UK£112k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 5.3%.

M&G Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by John Foley was the biggest purchase of M&G shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of UK£2.26. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for M&G share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

While M&G insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does M&G Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that M&G insiders own about UK£4.8m worth of shares (which is 0.08% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About M&G Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that M&G insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing M&G. At Simply Wall St, we've found that M&G has 4 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

