My Take: Is John Gibbs qualified to be the Ottawa County's administrator?

As a current resident of Ottawa County, my career of 35 years as a local government specialist involved working in and with city governments, county governments and the federal government. In addition, I’ve trained local government officials in many countries around the world to use the procedures of U.S. local governments, because our local government practices are considered the best in the world.

So I was shocked and dumbfounded to learn that the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners (my county commission) recently hired a new county administrator who lacks most of the required qualifications for the most important administrative position in our county government. I am also dismayed by the irregular (perhaps illegal?) way in which he was hired.

Qualifications

The job description for the Ottawa County administrator requires candidates to possess each and every one of 10 qualifications, including:

Bachelor’s or master’s degree in public administration, public policy, planning, business or related field.

At least 10 years of progressively responsible local government leadership.

Experience must include at least five years as a chief administrative officer or assistant chief administrative officer of a local government of similar size and complexity to Ottawa County; preferably county government with significant experience interacting with elected officials and other stakeholder groups.

Experience working with diverse departments, including law enforcement, courts, public health, mental health and park systems.

Have strong financial and asset management skills including significant experience in capital improvements planning.

Knowledgeable in land-use planning, community and economic development, affordable housing and tourism.

Have strong proven leadership and skills in union labor relations, and negotiations of collective-bargaining agreements.

The details of Mr. Gibbs’ employment history clearly show he lacks many of the most important required qualifications. His 20 years of employment includes four years in the federal government, about seven years working for a global organization seeking to “engage the world for gospel impact,” and the remaining years working as a software engineer.

Running a local government in a cost effective, transparent and accountable way is complex and difficult; it requires the right aptitude, education and, especially, experience.

Mr. Gibbs and some commissioners stated that he is “over-qualified” for the position because of his federal government experience. But his experience in the federal government is almost entirely irrelevant (save his experience in grantsmanship) — the very reason it is not a required qualification.

As a former federal employee myself, I can say that federal employees have the least knowledge and understanding of the detailed operations of city and county governments, compared to employees from state and local governments. Does anyone really believe that a Washington bureaucrat of four years can run a local government effectively? I urge you to examine the resume of a qualified county administrator and compare it with that of Mr. Gibbs: His deficiencies are disturbingly apparent.

Hiring procedures

Ottawa County is a very attractive place to live and raise a family; if the position had been filled by following normal, transparent and competitive processes, there would have been many highly qualified applicants from which to choose.

Hiring county administrators involves several steps, from reviewing/updating the job description, working with a committee to winnow a group of candidates, conducting interviews, doing background checks and references, holding community interviews, and finally choosing the best qualified applicant — all in the public eye.

Were any of these steps conducted and the results made available to the public? Mr. Gibbs seems to have been dropped into place with no public process. Was Mr. Gibbs made aware of this process and did he accept the position knowing that it was done in secret? A qualified county administrator would never accept a job under these circumstances.

These are important questions that raise critical concerns for Ottawa County residents. Until now, we’ve had proven, qualified county commission administrators; we need to maintain the high quality of local life which they helped to protect. From what I can see, Mr. Gibbs is far from being qualified to be our county administrator. And the hiring process the county followed is just shameful, and possibly illegal.

— Fred Van Antwerp is a resident of Holland.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: My Take: Is John Gibbs qualified to be the Ottawa County's administrator?