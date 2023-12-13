John Glenn 5K fundraiser benefits school's track and field teams and equipment

NEW CONCORD − The John Glenn Cross County and Track and Field Boosters will offer the fourth annual Jingle Mingle 5K run and walk at 11 a.m. Dec. 16.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. The race starts at the school's campus and will be the same course as last year. The family-friendly event is open to the community, including children and strollers. Participants are encouraged to wear crazy holiday gear.

Registration is $40 through race day and includes a T-shirt for early bird registrants. Awards will be given to the top three place finishers overall for men and women and top three by age group. Register at runsignup.com/Race/Events/OH/NewConcord/JGJingleMingle5kRunWalk.

Proceeds from the race will go toward equipment and training needs for the track and field and cross country high school, middle school and youth teams. For more information, contact race director Kevin Fondale at kfondale@eastmschools.org.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: John Glenn's Jingle Mingle 5K benefits track and field teams