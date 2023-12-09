John Goodman to appear in video, not in person, at Missouri State graduation Dec. 15

Actor, alum and fundraiser John Goodman will speak Dec. 15 in a commencement ceremony on the Missouri State campus, but will not appear in person.

Goodman will deliver his message by video to the university's College of Education, McQueary College of Health and Human Sciences, and the Judith Enyeart Reynolds College of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities.

Goodman chaired the university's largest and most recent fundraising campaign — pulling in $274 million — and is a longtime supporter of arts and theater. An amphitheater, and the permanent home for Tent Theatre, is named in his honor.

He will also receive a rare Bronze Bear Award.

A university spokesperson said Goodman was slated to appear but the recent end of the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike for actors altered his work schedule.

There are two commencement ceremonies Dec. 15 at Great Southern Bank Arena. In total, 1,399 students are set to graduate.

The second ceremony, which starts at 1:30 p.m., will celebrate graduates from the College of Business, College of Natural and Applied Sciences, Darr College of Agriculture, and Interdisciplinary Academic Programs.

Gabriel Gore, chair of the Missouri State University Board of Governors

Alum and St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore will be the keynote speaker at this ceremony. Gore will receive the Government Excellence Award from Missouri State.

Gore was a member of the MSU Board of Governors and served as its president.

A look at commencement statistics for this fall:

MSU will confer 943 bachelor’s degrees, 443 master’s degrees, 10 doctorate degrees and three specialist degrees;

The university will recognize 25 students for their work with a more rigorous curriculum in Missouri State’s Honors College;

The university will also recognize students who will graduate with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher: 68 will graduate summa cum laude (GPAs of 3.9-4.0 on a 4.0 scale); 83 students will graduate magna cum laude (GPAs of 3.75-3.89); and 160 students will graduate cum laude (GPAs of 3.5-3.74).

