John Green still can't stop talking about how great Indianapolis is

In a recent video shared on TikTok, John Green shares that while he enjoyed living in Chicago and New York City, no place else is like Indianapolis.

“I’ve lived in both New York and Chicago. I spent a lot of time in Los Angeles. They’re all nice towns, OK? They’re all lovely — none of them are Indianapolis, though,” Green said in the video.

This is not the first time he has taken to TikTok to sing his praises for the city. In October 2022 he shared a video where he explained how he and his family moved to Indianapolis in 2007 and why they decided to stay.

In that video he also pitched his now notorious new slogan for the city, "Indianapolis: You gotta live somewhere!"

In his recent video, one commenter even dubbed Green as the "Best Indy hype man."

The video was posted on Dec. 28 and has amassed almost 360,000 views on the social media platform.

“I can't believe that I get to live in Indianapolis with only a million other people because you've all been lied to about how amazing this town is,” Green said.

Green names some of his favorite Indianapolis places that you won’t find anywhere else.

“Does New York City have the Cathedral of speed, The Indianapolis Motor Speedway? Does it have Crown Hill Cemetery, home to more dead vice presidents than any other location on planet Earth? Does it have the largest urban park in America, Eagle Creek Park? No, it doesn't,” Green said.

According to Green, Indianapolis has it all, including the symphony, the opera and “good museums.”

At the mention of museums, The Indianapolis Children’s Museum left a comment on the video saying “Indianapolis represent” to which Green replied “Also we have the world’s best children’s museum.”

The museum shared a screenshot of the interaction on its Instagram page saying “We are John Green approved.”

While Green adds that the city has its shortcomings and the restaurant scene is not exactly comparable to New York, Chicago and LA, it is more affordable than the aforementioned cities with lots to do.

“If you’re a billionaire, by all means, live in New York or Chicago and like live in the penthouse high rise or whatever,” Green said. “But like, if you’re a regular person, it’s hard to beat Indianapolis.”

Katie Wiseman is a trending and breaking news intern at IndyStar. Contact her at klwiseman@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @itskatiewiseman.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: John Green gives Indianapolis Children's Museum his seal of approval