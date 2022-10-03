John Grubb Jr., 63, identified as victim of Friday's homicide near S.E. 2nd and Quincy

John Grubb Jr., 63, has been identified as the victim of a homicide discovered Friday morning near S.E. 2nd and Quincy, said Capt. Jerry Monasmith, of the Topeka Police Department. No arrests have been made.

Grubb's cause and manner of death haven't been made public.

Grubb was found deceased beneath Interstate 70's Polk-Quincy Viaduct, near the intersection of S.E. 2nd and Quincy, police said.

Officers said they went to that location after an individual walked about 8 a.m. Friday into the nearby Law Enforcement Center at 320 S. Kansas Ave. and reported finding items beneath that viaduct.

Police asked anyone with information about the crime to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka police criminal investigation bureau at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips may be made online at www.p3tips.com/128 or by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Death was among three homicides recorded Thursday and Friday

Grubbs' death was among three homicides recorded Thursday and Friday in Topeka.

Keith K. Gaylord Jr., 23, was found fatally shot late Friday morning at the Meadowlark Apartments, 1621 S.W. 37th Terr., where another victim suffered injuries that weren't life-threatening, said Gretchen Spiker, communications director for Topeka's city government.

Bruce Holloway Jr., 20, of Lawrence, was subsequently arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections in connection with a first-degree murder charge in that case, Monasmith said.

Gregory Dean Butts, 55, died after being one of two people shot Thursday morning in the 3500 block of S.W. Kerry Avenue. The other victim suffered injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

A man suspected of killing Butts was taken to a Topeka hospital after a car chase and shootout with Topeka police later that morning, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said.

That man — Eric D. Perkins, 33, of Excelsior Springs, Mo. — was listed in serious condition at a Topeka hospital, said Melissa Underwood, communications director for the KBI.

