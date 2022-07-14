John Gurley Is The Independent Director of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) And They Just Picked Up 82% More Shares

Those following along with Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by John Gurley, Independent Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$5.4m on stock at an average price of US$5.43. That purchase boosted their holding by 82%, which makes us wonder if the move was inspired by quietly confident deeply-felt optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Stitch Fix

Notably, that recent purchase by John Gurley is the biggest insider purchase of Stitch Fix shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$5.84 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Stitch Fix share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. John Gurley was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Stitch Fix insiders own 17% of the company, worth about US$106m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Stitch Fix Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Stitch Fix insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Stitch Fix and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

