John Hart devotes more than 50 years to Plymouth-Shiloh Local Schools

PLYMOUTH — John Hart was guaranteed one year with Plymouth-Shiloh Local Schools when he signed on as a teacher in 1972.

One year turned into 51.

Hart spent 12 years as a teacher in the district, followed by 29 years as an administrator and another 10 years as a board of education member.

His last board meeting was Monday.

John Hart has served Plymouth-Shiloh Local Schools for more than 50 years, first as a teacher, later as an administrator and finally as a school board member.

"John Hart has been a stabilizing presence in the Plymouth-Shiloh Local School District the past 51 years," Superintendent Brad Turson told the News Journal. "John has served the district as a teacher, coach, principal and the past 10 years as a board of education member. He has been a positive force in the lives of so many he has taught and mentored. John will be missed.

"Personally, I would like to thank John for his years of service to the district and also for the support and guidance he has provided to me. The loyalty and pride John has shown for our district will be difficult to replace. His service is appreciated by all."

A 1967 graduate of Shelby High School, Hart applied to several school districts, including Plymouth-Shiloh, when he earned his college degree.

"Plymouth gave me an interview, and it took off from there," he said. "I wanted to stay in the area. They guaranteed me one year. I was taking the place of a teacher who was on some type of leave."

Hart started his career by teaching social studies to seventh graders. He also taught English at that level before becoming an assistant principal at the middle school and later middle school principal.

12 years as teacher, 29 as administrator, 10 on school board

Hart spent 19 years as a middle school administrator, followed by 10 years as the high school principal. During his tenure, he also coached football and basketball.

"I felt comfortable at Plymouth-Shiloh. It was a good fit," Hart said. "For our size, we've definitely done a great job of educating students."

His service to the district didn't end with his retirement.

Hart was asked to assume the seat of a board of education member who was moving out of the district. He did so, then earned a pair of four-year terms.

"Working in the school for a lot of years, I thought I had good insight," Hart said. "I understood how school systems run and operate."

He talked about his philosophy as a board member.

"All decisions were based on what's best for our kids," Hart said. "That's how I operated over the years."

He also discussed how education has changed over the course of the last 50 years.

"I've seen so many changes," Hart said. "I was there when the first computer started. The technology has probably been the biggest change."

Hart and his wife, Dixie, have three grown children: daughter Andi and twin sons Shawn and Kevin, along with eight grandchildren. He is looking forward to spending time with the grandkids, who all live close to him.

"I feel pretty comfortable retiring," Hart said. "I think the district's in good hands."

