John Hickenlooper to drop out of 2020 presidential race, aides say

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper on Thursday will end his 2020 White House bid, two campaign aides tell USA TODAY.

Hickenlooper was struggling to meet the donor and polling thresholds set by the Democratic National Committee to qualify for the September debate in Houston and was unlikely to make the stage.

One of the aides told USA TODAY that Hickenlooper is still weighing a Senate bid against Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner, among the most vulnerable Republicans up for re-election in the 2020 election cycle. The aide said Hickenlooper will not announce whether he’ll seek the party’s nomination to run against Gardner during Thursday’s announcement.

Hickenlooper has previously acknowledged that Democratic leadership would like him to run for the Senate, but pushed back against the notion that the party needs him with a large field of high-profile Colorado Democrats who have already announced their candidacy.

“There are several other top-flight candidates running for Senate in Colorado, I think any one of which could beat Cory Gardner,” Hickenlooper said during a campaign stop in Iowa last month. “I mean, he is amazingly vulnerable.”

Democratic presidential candidate former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper speaks at the National Forum on Wages and Working People: Creating an Economy That Works for All at Enclave on April 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. More

2020: Who is running for president in 2020? An interactive guide

Hickenlooper entered the Democratic primary on March 4 and raised $1 million in the 48 hours that followed. But after a lackluster performance in the June debates in Miami, his campaign showed signs of cracking.

Earlier this summer, Hickenlooper confirmed that some of his aides were urging him to withdraw from the presidential race and instead run for Colorado’s U.S. Senate seat or pursue other opportunities. According to Politico, at least six Hickenlooper staffers had left or planned to leave by June, including his campaign manager.

If Hickenlooper were to enter the Senate primary, he could start with a substantial polling lead over the 11 other declared Democratic candidates, according to polling conducted by "a national Democratic group involved in Senate races" and published Monday by the Denver Post.

Before running for president, Hickenlooper served as mayor of Denver from 2003 to 2011, then was elected governor of Colorado, where he served from 2011 to 2019. He is the second serious candidate to leave the race. Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., dropped out in June.

Who is sill running: Your interactive guide to the presidential candidates

Senate races: Why are you running for president? Drumbeat grows for some 2020 Democrats to shift sights

Hickenlooper's campaign

In his time as a presidential candidate, Hickenlooper staked his claim as one of the more moderate candidates in the race. While he supported universal healthcare, he did not endorse the Medicare for All plans other candidates had proposed. California Democrats even booed him in June when he told them “socialism is not the answer” at the Democratic Party State Convention.

Speaking about progressive proposals like Medicare for All and the Green New Deal, Hickenlooper told the Washington Post that “those are the kinds of things that Republicans will try to turn into ‘socialism.’ They're going to call it ‘socialism,’ and they're going to say this is taking away the freedom and independence of the individual… they're going to try and twist it in every way they can because that's about the only card they're left holding as long as they're still supporting Trump.”

Hickenlooper failed to garner much attention from the first round of Democratic debates. As of early August, his national polling average was less than 1%, according to RealClearPolitics.

Hickenlooper was one of the few Democrats to emerge victorious in the 2014 Republican swing midterm election that saw Republicans take control of the Senate and increase their House majority. He left office with a plurality of voters (49%) approving of his tenure, according to Morning Consult.