John Hinckley: Lawyers reach deal for attempted Reagan assassin’s ‘unconditional release’

John Hinckley Jr attempted to assassinate Ronald Reagan in 1981 (AP)

Attorneys have reached a deal for the “unconditional release” from supervision of John Hinckley Jr, the man who attempted to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in 1981, according to NBC Washington.

A federal judge has approved the deal, NPR reported, which stipulates that Mr Hinckley will be released next year. Until now, the would-be assassin has been living under supervision outside a mental health facility in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Prosecutors have agreed to the 2022 release, under the condition that Mr Hinckley be monitored for the next nine months.

A lawyer for Mr Hinckley said his client clearly no longer poses a threat.

“There is no evidence of danger whatsoever,” attorney Barry Levine told the court.

Mr Hinckley, now 66, was 25 when he shot Mr Reagan outside a hotel in Washington, DC. He also wounded a Secret Service agent, a police officer, and White House press secretary James Brady, who remained paralysed for the rest of his life.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

