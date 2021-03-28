John Kennedy: Biden immigration policy is Obama administration on ‘methamphetamines’
Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., discusses Biden administration's handling of the migrant surge at the border.
Democrats control Washington, but Republicans have a mighty counterweight that gets little attention: dominance in the states and the courts. State of play: The GOP controls a majority of statehouses and state legislatures + more state Supreme Court justices lean Republican than Democrat. All of this is backed by Republican-appointed majorities on federal appeals courts and the U.S. Supreme court. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: That one-two punch gives Republicans domain over a huge swath of America's governing system, including power over voting laws and the redistricting of House seats, plus the ability to use state courts to their advantage.Just as Biden is taking a maximalist approach to Washington power; Republicans are doing the same state-by-state: We saw that power vividly on Friday when Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a new voting law that significantly tightens access to polls:Elections "will never be the same in Georgia," the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports atop today's front page, with changes that "will be felt by millions of voters, potentially with enough impact to alter the results of close elections in a sharply divided state."There'll be tighter ID requirements for absentee and in-person voting, per-county limits on drop boxes, a ban on giving food and water to voters waiting in line, and more state control of county voting boards. Democrats see such changes, which Republicans are pushing in 43 states, as a real threat to their chances of winning congressional and other races. President Biden yesterday called the Georgia law "an atrocity": "This is Jim Crow in the 21st Century. It must end. We have a moral and Constitutional obligation to act."Another big lever that Republican governors Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas have used aggressively: the ability to control the reopening of state economies amid the pandemic. By the numbers: Republicans have 27 of the 50 state governors, and control 30 state legislatures (compared to 18 for Democrats, with Minnesota divided and Nebraska nonpartisan). The catch: Republicans admit that states face very real limits in a federally dominated system. The most notable is federal control of economic policy, which leaves the states on the margins of most debates.What’s next: Around the country, Republican-controlled state legislatures are trying to thwart Washington with action on guns, voting rights, abortion, transgender youth and participation of transgender students in athletics.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday waded into an ongoing Twitter battle between lawmakers and Amazon over workers' rights.
A Foreign Office minister has been told the Government has pocketed “blood money” on £11billion of frozen assets in the UK amassed by Colonel Muammar Gaddaffi in a stormy private meeting. James Cleverly, the Middle East minister, was told it was a “disgrace” that HM Treasury pockets millions of pounds a year in tax on £11billion of frozen Libyan assets in the UK when it could go to IRA bomb victims. MPs and campaigners are furious the Government is refusing to publish a report by William Shawcross into whether some of the cash can be used to benefit British victims of IRA bombs that used Libyan supplied Semtex. The 90 page report from Mr Shawcross - which was commissioned by Boris Johnson when he was Foreign Secretary - is understood to recommend that millions of pounds of tax paid on the assets could be diverted to helping the families. Speaking to MPs last week, Mr Shawcross refused to set out in detail the options for compensation for victims of IRA Libyan Semtex. One of the problems was identifying “honourably” all of the many victims of IRA Libyan Semtex who might benefit. However he admitted that there was a “strong argument” that some of the millions paid in tax on the assets should be handed to the families of victims. In all £21million in tax has been paid on the frozen assets since 2016/17. Mr Shawcross said: “There is a strong argument that that tax could be hypothecated by the Exchequer, and it would have to be a government decision, to go towards a scheme for victims of Gaddafi-IRA terrorism.” The following day the MPs clashed with Mr Cleverly at a private meeting. DUP MP member Ian Paisley told Mr Cleverly that the Government was “accepting blood money” by pocketing the tax paid on the frozen assets.
The drummer for Grammy Award-winning rock band Alabama Shakes is in custody on child abuse charges. Steven William Johnson, 35, was arrested Wednesday after being indicted on charges of willful torture, willful abuse and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child under the age of 18, news outlets reported. Johnson was taken to the Limestone County Jail.
In one of Mexico's most notorious cities for organized crime, migrants are expelled from the United States throughout the night, exhausted from the journey, disillusioned about not getting a chance to seek asylum and at a crossroads about where to go next. Marisela Ramirez, who was returned to Reynosa about 4 a.m. Thursday, brought her 14-year-old son and left five other children — one only 8 months old — in Guatemala because she couldn't afford to pay smugglers more money. Now, facing another agonizing choice, she leaned toward sending her son across the border alone to settle with a sister in Missouri, aware that the United States is allowing unaccompanied children to pursue asylum.
Two top Senate Democrats are weighing whether gun reform can be a long shot issue proving they can work with Republicans — and don't have to scrap the filibuster after all.What we're hearing: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) have been privately negotiating how to revise H.R. 8, the House Democrats' background checks bill, to gain support from at least 10 Republicans.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.As of now, Republicans say the bill is a "nonstarter," since it goes too far to limit gun rights. But GOP lawmakers are increasingly accepting universal background checks for commercial firearms sales and other provisions laid out in the 2013 bill, co-sponsored by Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Pat Toomey (R-Pa.).The politics around background checks also have changed dramatically since 2013, top Democrats point out, as two-thirds of Americans support tougher gun laws.This is the sweet spot they're looking at, sources familiar with the talks tell Axios.Why it matters: Democrats think it's now or never to finally find bipartisan compromise on gun reform.They have a president who ran point on this issue as vice president following the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012 and cares deeply about it.They also control both chambers of Congress, and the country is reeling after two deadly mass shootings in two weeks.That said, it may not be enough: Gun control has consistently been an issue in which lawmakers in both parties have tried, and failed, to pass meaningful legislation.What they're saying: "I think that Republicans have to argue, as a means of defending the current rules, that the Senate can still work under the 60-vote requirement," Murphy said Sunday on "Meet the Press.""I think Republicans may be looking for issues to prove that Democrats don't need to obliterate the filibuster. Here's their opportunity: an issue which has 90 percent support, which doesn't require them to shift their position.""I've gotten a lot of calls from Republicans in the Senate who don't want to fight this fight any longer," Murphy added."This time feels different. Almost the dawn of a different era," Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), who also is taking a lead role in gun reform talks, told Axios. "There is such a powerful grassroots movement and political momentum as a result of all of the groups and advocates and activists, survivors, victims, who've come together in a very powerful way."But, but, but: Many Democrats also fear this effort, like those preceding it, will be futile and lose momentum as the White House shifts the conversation toward other priorities, including infrastructure and any tax increases to pay for it.One senior Democratic aide pointed out the issue barely came up on the Sunday shows today, apart from Murphy's interview on "Meet the Press."It also doesn't help that the Senate broke Thursday afternoon for a two-week recess.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
Military leaders from 12 countries, including the United States, issued a rare joint statement Saturday night condemning the use of force by Myanmar's security forces following the deadliest day of anti-coup protests since the movement began. Security forces reportedly killed 114 people, including children, as the ruling military junta, which seized power from the civilian government on Feb. 1, celebrated Armed Forces Day. The U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, chaired by Gen. Mark Milley, joined their counterparts from Australia, Canada, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Denmark, the Netherlands, New Zealand, South Korea, and the United Kingdom in signing the brief statement, which urged Myanmar's military to "cease violence and work to continue to restore respect and credibility with the people of Myanmar that it has lost through its actions." Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also tweeted his support for the statement. The recent reports of violence out of Myanmar (Burma) are deeply disturbing. I stand with General Milley, Admiral Davidson, and other military leaders around the world in condemning this violence. https://t.co/MpmgYbXZX0 — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) March 28, 2021 Meanwhile, Tom Andrews, the United Nation's special rapporteur for human rights in Myanmar, called for "robust coordinated action" from the international community. "Words of condemnation or concern are frankly ringing hollow to the people of Myanmar while the military junta commits mass murder against them," he said, per CNN. "The people of Myanmar need the world's support." On Sunday, security forces again opened fire, this time at a crowd that had gathered for a funeral for one of Saturday's victims. There have been no reports of casualties. Read more at Reuters and CNN. More stories from theweek.comBirx reveals she received a 'very uncomfortable' phone call from Trump after giving interview warning of severity of pandemic5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troublesIs nuclear fusion the answer?
A female student from war-torn Afghanistan is being offered the opportunity to study for a fully-funded masters degree at Oxford University in a world first. Oriel College has teamed up with the Yalda Hakim Foundation to offer the one-year course to an Afghan woman who might otherwise be denied access to postgraduate study. Almost two decades since the fall of the Taliban, Afghanistan remains one of the worst places in the world for girls to go to school and university. Attacks against female students and their teachers and professors continue. Eighty-five per cent of the 3.5 million children out of education in Afghanistan are girls. Amid a spate of fatal shootings and the kidnapping of staff and students, universities in Afghanistan have to be protected by armed guards. Female students are often forced to lie to their families in order to attend because it is generally frowned upon for Afghan women to go on to higher education. Ms Hakim, a Kabul-born journalist who has worked for BBC World News since 2012, has brokered the scholarship with Oriel to "offer one Afghan woman the opportunity for an educational experience free from the threat of violence, at one of the best universities in the world, where they can expand their knowledge and build networks that will help transform them into a leader for the future". She told The Telegraph: "I've been back to the hospital where I was born and thought 'this could have been my life'. People look at me working at the BBC and see an Afghan woman who has made it. Yet the reality for a young woman living in Afghanistan today is that they are lucky if they can even get to university. "We want to give this opportunity to a young Afghan woman who would never dream of walking the halls of Oriel, where so many great thinkers have walked." Founded in 1326, Oriel's alumni include the explorer Sir Walter Raleigh, the industrialist Cecil Rhodes and the Countdown presenter Rachel Riley. The college is currently deciding whether to remove a statue of Rhodes amid protests over his imperialist past. Oriel's Provost, Lord Mendoza, said: "We are so delighted to be partnering with the Yalda Hakim Foundation on this scholarship, which will provide a fantastic opportunity for a young Afghan woman to benefit from all of the wonderful opportunities that study at Oxford provides. "We are looking forward to welcoming the recipient into our lively postgraduate community and to supporting them in their educational endeavours." The scholarship, for the 2022-23 academic year, will be offered on the basis of academic merit and potential to a student already studying at a university in Afghanistan. Nearly 70 per cent of postgraduate students at Oriel currently attend from one of more than 40 countries outside the UK.
The New Mexico Republican Party has nominated state Sen. Mark Moores, a Hispanic former football star at the University of New Mexico, as its candidate for the U.S. House seat formerly held by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.Why it matters: The GOP is seeking to build on the surprising number of Latino voters who supported former President Trump in 2020 by pushing Hispanic candidates. The Democratic Party faces criticism for ignoring Mexican American voters.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: New Mexico Republican officials voted Saturday to give Moores the nomination for the state's central congressional seat, which represents Albuquerque.Moores' mother's side of the family dates back to when early Spanish settlers lived in present-day New Mexico.He beat other candidates who some Republicans said would only give Democrats token opposition.The former offensive lineman is known as a Republican who works with Democrats in the statehouse on rural issues and the economy.The intrigue: The seat has leaned Democratic in the last decade but Republicans are hopeful Moores can flip it with a high percentage of Hispanic voters.In 2020, white, left-leaning Democrats ousted a number of Hispanic moderate state lawmakers during primaries, angering a number of Latino Democrats.Democrats control both chambers of the state legislature in the nation's most Hispanic state, yet the leadership remains largely white.The bottom line: New Mexico Democrats meet this week to pick their nominee, and they must navigate the anger expressed by Latinos and the need to name their strongest candidate.The special election scheduled for June 1 could be an early indicator of how Latino voters assess President Biden's performance in office.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.
Top Georgia elections officials said Democrats’ claims that the state’s new voting law amounts to “voter suppression” are comparable to former President Trump’s allegations that systemic voter fraud cost him victory in the state. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his chief operating officer, Gabriel Sterling, both pushed back on claims that the new election law would prevent large numbers of Georgia residents from voting. In a statement on Friday, President Biden characterized the law as “Jim Crow in the 21st century,” claiming that the legislation would suppress voter turnout among African Americans. “Nothing in this bill suppresses anyone’s vote . . . nothing. Those saying so are just stirring the pot and raising money,” Sterling wrote on Twitter on Friday in response to a separate comment. “The claim of voter suppression has the same level of truth as the claims of voter fraud in the last election.” Raffensperger also criticized comparisons of the law to Jim Crow. “I call it like I see it. I did that to the chagrin of many in my own party when I spoke out against the false claim that Georgia has systematic voter fraud. And I’m doing it now,” Raffensperger said in a statement. Claims that the law implements voter suppression “are as lazy, biased and political as they are demonstrably wrong,” he wrote. The legislation updates processes for requesting absentee ballots, requires valid photo identification to be presented at polling places, and limits the early voting period for runoff elections. Additionally, the bill bans outside groups from giving food or beverages to voters at polling places, although it allows voters to bring their own food and beverages and permits poll workers to make food and water available for general use.
Guillermo Arias/GettyIt was so dark at 1 a.m. that Jhonatan Cortéz could hardly see the wall separating Tijuana from San Diego in front of him. As he pulled himself up, hand over hand, he was both determined and terrified. He couldn’t go back to El Salvador, where he would lose the opportunity to use the culinary degree he’d just earned and instead be forced to join a gang. He had to get to the U.S. to safety, and climbing this wall was his only option. He was about halfway up the second barrier when Border Patrol spotted his group. He used all his might to scramble up and over, and then slipped and fell hard, some 30 feet onto U.S. soil. He sprinted about 45 feet before collapsing in pain, the adrenaline was pulsing so hard he hadn’t realized his ankle was totally mangled.With the border still closed for most migrants, a growing number who have no safe way to present their asylum claims have taken desperate and sometimes fatal measures, like climbing the border wall. To countless migrants escaping violence, economic and climate devastation (and in many cases trying to reunite with family and loved ones) the only feasible option for entering the U.S. is to risk injury and death.That’s not a political mistake; it’s by design. Biden now joins a long tradition of presidents who’ve added to the immigration enforcement strategies of border militarization and prevention through deterrence. Right now, though, Biden must overturn the deadly policies that keep the border shut to asylum seekers. Until that happens, the human casualties of these policies, and in particular title 42, fall on the shoulders of this administration.‘It Takes Time’: Biden DHS Secretary Blames Border Crisis on TrumpTrump created two central policies that halted asylum at the border. First a law often known as Remain in Mexico and formally called the Migrant Protection Protocols or MPP in 2019, which forced asylum seekers to wait for their hearings in dangerous border cities in Mexico. COVID-19 then allowed them to reinstate a 1940s public health ordinance and turn away virtually all asylum seekers and immigrants. This policy, called Title 42, dealt asylum a final blow. While the Biden administration is making slow progress undoing MPP and the harm it’s caused, they have embraced and defended Title 42. With the border shut, asylum-seekers are desperately scrambling for other ways to get in.“Believe me, you would have never seen a Cuban person climb the wall before all this,” Lisbet Mendozo told The Daily Beast, referring to MPP and Title 42. “You’d turn yourself in [at the port of entry]. Maybe you’d wait two weeks or a month, but it didn’t matter because you knew they’d eventually let you in.”Mendozo is a Cuban asylum-seeker who was returned to Mexico herself two years ago on the day that MPP went into effect. She suffered extreme hardship and abuse in Ciudad Juarez while she waited for her asylum case to be heard. Mendoza told The Daily Beast that she knows countless Cuban women in her same situation who decided to “put their fate in God’s hands,” as she put it, and scale the wall.Diocesan Migrant & Refugee Services supervising attorney Marysol Castro represented two such Cuban women. In their desperation to get to the U.S. and out of Ciudad Juarez, both tried to scale the border wall, fell, and suffered injuries so severe Customs and Border Protection (CBP) couldn’t return them back to Mexico.“When she landed she was unable to even get up,” said Castro, referring to one of her clients who fell in December 2020. “She just laid there until CBP picked her up and took her to the hospital.” After eight surgeries over two weeks in the hospital where they treated her like a prisoner, CBP put her on a plane to Florida to be with her husband.“What's really crazy is even though she went through so much and she's in so much pain, she's relieved and happy to not be in that situation she was in there,” Castro said.Charlene D’Cruz of Lawyers for Good Government represented a Central American woman who broke both legs, her jaw, ribs, “basically every bone in her body” falling from the wall. “The only reason she got to stay is because she was broken up literally in pieces.” D’Cruz said of her 27-year-old client.Jhonatan Cortéz, by contrast, broke only one ankle when he fell, and was sent back to Mexico in the middle of the following night. He, like the over 536,000 people expelled under Title 41 in 2020 and 2021, was not screened to determine whether he had fear of returning to his home country, or was a victim of human trafficking. While he did get initial treatment in San Diego, doctors have told him he will require further surgeries that his family is trying to raise funds for if he is ever to use his right foot again. Courtesy In the weeks after Biden came into office and it became clear that he would not revoke Title 42, hospitals, medical schools, and public health programs came together to pen a letter urging the Biden administration “to rescind – and not extend or re-adopt – xenophobic, cruel, and unlawful policies implemented by the Trump administration under the pretext of public health...”But instead he has doubled down on a policy that stands in such contrast to his campaign promises. A report on Title 42 co-authored by the Haitian Bridge Alliance points to the fact that more Haitians have been removed by the policy and sent back to grave danger in the weeks since Biden took office than during all of the 2020 fiscal year. While Gerline Jozef, the executive director of the Haitian Bridge Alliance, was not surprised, she did hope that things would be different with Biden. Instead, she says, “The Biden administration is using Title 42 as a weapon against migrants and asylum seekers.”Jozef knows all too well that while asylum wears the facade of a humanitarian project, the process is at its core entirely a matter of politics—politics that don’t consider the humanity of those most vulnerable migrants like the mostly Black migrants from Haiti and different nations in Africa that her organization represents.Why, if not politics, would the U.S. deny almost 90 percent of Mexican claims, while granting nearly 80 percent of those from Eritreans?“It would be a diplomatic sucker punch for the U.S. to openly acknowledge that Mexico either persecutes or cannot protect its own citizens, but it has no problem making that same assessment about Eritrea,” writes John Washington, author of The Disposed: A Story of Asylum at the US-Mexican Border and Beyond. “Consider the ‘humanitarianism’ that drove the United States to welcome Cuban Refugees at the same time it staged a Cuban invasion and slammed the door shut on fleeing Haitians,” he writes.This is why unlike Castro and D’Cruz’s clients, Cortéz wasn’t planning to seek asylum. He didn’t have a chance. Courts not only do not favor asylum seekers from El Salvador (their denial rate hovers around 85 percent), but Jeff Sessions removed gang violence from asylum eligibility in 2018. His fears aren’t credible, in this political climate. By hoisting himself off of Tijuana terra firma, and up and over the wall to San Diego, Cortéz was trying to decide his own destiny instead of leaving it to our rigged system.“The U.S. government has promised the world that it would protect vulnerable migrants,” said the young chef. “It’s not doing that at all.”This past year was the deadliest on record for migrants crossing the Arizona desert. We don’t know how many of those remains belonged to people whose specific fears would have fit the ever-narrowing definition of asylum had the ports of entry been open, but that shouldn’t matter. No one should be forced to scale a wall, swim a river, nor traverse dangerous wilderness to reach the U.S.“They’ve risked it all so they can give back,” Jozef says of the migrants her organization represents. “Honestly with their determination, and the way they are able to survive, it is mind-boggling for anyone to see these people as anything but an asset to these United States. How do we not have a system to welcome those people that we know, we know, will give their all for this country?” said Josez, echoing countless Biden stump speeches.Immigration reform is a long row to hoe with decades worth of damage to undo and heal from. Biden may be better than the last president, but that his administration has not reopened the border to asylum seekers yet is deeply concerning. The Biden administration has an immediate obligation to remove Title 42 as a first step towards a more humane immigration strategy than the one he inherited.Outside our gates wait tens of thousands of individuals with unwavering perseverance and dedication to seek safety, and contribute their talents to this country. If we as Americans can’t muster outright hospitality, let us at least invite them in with the dignity that all human beings deserve.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday that reporters would soon be granted access to Border Patrol facilities sheltering unaccompanied minors. Psaki’s comment came in response to questions from Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday over the administration’s lack of transparency around the facilities, which are required, by law, to transfer children to HHS shelters in under 72 hours. In recent weeks, as the number of unaccompanied minors in Border Protection and Health and Human Services custody has swelled to more than 18,000, some children have been held in the processing centers for as long as ten days. Psaki said that the Biden administration was “absolutely committed” to allowing reporters and cameras into the facilities. “We want to provide access into the Border Patrol facilities,” Psaki said. “We are mindful that we are in the middle of the pandemic, we want to keep the kids safe, we want to keep the staff safe.” Wallace accused the White House of being “less transparent than the Trump administration” regarding media access at the facilities, to which Psaki responded that the administration is “committed to allowing cameras into Border Patrol facilities.” However, Senator Mike Braun (R., Ind.) on Saturday said a Biden official asked a group of Republican senators who visited the southern border to delete photos they had taken of the overcrowded conditions at a migrant processing and holding center they toured one day earlier in Donna, Texas. “There was one of Biden’s representatives. I felt sorry for the lady because she actually talked to me about deleting a picture, but by the time she got to me, all those other pictures were taken, and that shows you the hypocrisy,” Braun told the Washington Examiner. Photos showed children sleeping on the ground on mats and migrants crowded into enclosed pods. In response to a question about the growing number of minors in Border Patrol and HHS custody, Psaki noted that the Biden administration’s “objective is to take a different approach than the last administration.” She said that the Trump administration returned a number of young children back to unsafe situations. “What we’re really talking about is children, and we’re handling that in the most humane…way,” Psaki said. “It does not mean they get to stay in the United States, it means their cases are adjudicated.” Psaki’s comments come one week after Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas underscored the Biden administration’s messaging to migrants that the southern border is closed, though he noted that it would not expel “vulnerable children.” “Our message has been straightforward and simple and it’s true: The border is closed,” Mayorkas said. “We are expelling families, we are expelling single adults and we’ve made a decision that we will not expel young vulnerable children.”
The UN's High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said last month that reports of arbitrary detention, ill-treatment, sexual violence and forced labor in Xinjiang necessitated a thorough and independent assessment. In February, Bachelet said talks to organize a visit had begun but no agreement has yet been reached.
Hundreds of thousands of care home workers could have to sign new contracts as part of a bid to force them to get the Covid jab, ministers have admitted. Ministers are concerned that only around two-thirds of care home workers have agreed to receive a jab. Last week, The Telegraph disclosed that care home workers could be required by law to have a vaccine under a historic legal change. An announcement from Boris Johnson could come as early as next week. Ministers feel compelled to act amid alarm at the low take-up of vaccines among staff in care homes, where many of those most at risk from Covid live. Only around a quarter of care homes in London, and half in some parts of England, have reached the level of vaccination among staff and residents deemed safe by government scientists.
Will lawsuits against misinformation hurt freedom of speech? syahrir maulana/ iStock / Getty Images PlusFree speech advocates have long believed that suing a news organization threatens free speech. Democracy needs a press to be free to report, without fear or favor, the facts as it sees them. But recent legal actions against news organizations indicate that the First Amendment provides sufficient free speech protection, even when punishing lawsuits are filed against the press. Falsehoods have flooded public discourse in recent years through outlets including talk radio, cable TV channels and social media such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Reddit and Instagram. The proliferation of these falsehoods has seemingly normalized the practice of spreading lies. Pamela Davis-Kean receives funding from the National Science Foundation and the National Institute for Child Health and Development (NICHD).
The Biden administration is not requiring FBI fingerprint background checks of caregivers at its rapidly expanding network of emergency sites to hold thousands of immigrant teenagers, alarming child welfare experts who say the waiver compromises safety. In the rush to get children out of overcrowded and often unsuitable Border Patrol sites, President Joe Biden's team is turning to a measure used by previous administrations: tent camps, convention centers and other huge facilities operated by private contractors and funded by U.S. Health and Human Services. In March alone, the Biden administration announced it will open eight new emergency sites across the Southwest adding 15,000 new beds, more than doubling the size of its existing system.
Gabriel Sterling, a Republican election official in Georgia, made a name for himself late last year when he defended the integrity of his state's presidential vote and frequently debunked former President Donald Trump's claims of fraud. Now, though, he's defending a controversial new state voting law signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) last week that critics say will particularly affect voters of color. In an interview with MSNBC's Joshua Johnson on Friday night, Sterling did not appear to agree with his fellow Georgia Republicans, including Kemp, who argued that reforms were necessary after the 2020 election, even though there's no evidence of widespread fraud despite multiple recounts and an audit of ballot signatures. "Politicians gonna politic," but that doesn't mean there aren't "good things" in the law, he said, praising the switch from signature verification to identification number verification, in particular. “Politics is gonna politic” top GA elections official @GabrielSterling tells @NBCJoshua. “They wanted to do this in response to a lot of the fraudulent claims of the president, absolutely. But it doesn’t mean there aren’t good things [in the law].” pic.twitter.com/Fz8Cy3K5zy — The Week with Joshua Johnson (@TheWeekMSNBC) March 26, 2021 "Nothing in this bill suppresses anyone's vote," Sterling wrote on Twitter later. "Those saying so are just stirring the pot and raising money. The claim of voter suppression has the same level of truth as the claims of voter fraud in the last election." The Week's Bonnie Krisitian writes that there are indeed "some common sense reforms" in the bill, as Sterling argues, but other measures, like criminalizing both photographing your own ballot and giving people food and water while they wait in line to vote or reducing the number of absentee ballot boxes available and limiting the time someone can request an absentee ballot, are "blatantly restrictive." Read more at The Week. More stories from theweek.comBirx reveals she received a 'very uncomfortable' phone call from Trump after giving interview warning of severity of pandemic5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troublesIs nuclear fusion the answer?
There’s little doubt the Oath Keepers were planning for something on Jan. 6. The question at the heart of the criminal case against its members and associates in the attack on the U.S. Capitol is: What, exactly, did they intend to do? Authorities suggested for weeks in court hearings and papers that members of the far-right militia group plotted their attack in advance in an effort to block the peaceful transition of power.