  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

John Kerry defends progress in Glasgow: 'Change is happening'

David Knowles
·Senior Editor
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GLASGOW, Scotland — One week into the U.N. Climate Change Conference, John Kerry, President Biden's special envoy for climate, said Friday that “what’s happening here is far from business as usual," and that the commitments made by the world's nations so far signaled that "change is happening." 

"There is a greater sense of urgency," Kerry said at a press conference of this year's Conference of the Parties, otherwise known as COP26. "There's a greater sense of focus, and I have never, in the first few days of any of the COPs I've been to, counted as many initiatives and as much real money — real money — being put on the table, even as there are some question marks."

Noting that the Biden administration had agreed to donate $11.4 billion for climate financing, Kerry also pointed to Japan's pledge of $10 billion over the next five years and said that the conference had helped secure over $100 billion overall for 2022.

"There's a genuine progress here," Kerry said in a hoarse voice, adding, "Here at this COP, in every corner of this COP, every day, initiatives are being put forward, countries are signing on the dotted line."

Kerry, the Biden administration's point person at the conference, has attended dozens of meetings over the past few days and granted interviews with at least that many news organizations, highlighting the fact that many of the world's leading economies had committed to ambitious cuts of greenhouse emissions before the Glasgow conference even began. He said the world's 20 richest nations now have plans on the table that could go beyond holding global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels. 

"Today, a majority of the G20 have real plans that they have laid out, included in their NDCs [nationally determined contributions] that will keep 1.5 degrees [Celsius] alive, if every aspect of those plans is pursued. That's a game-changer, way beyond what many people thought was possible." 

John Kerry.
John Kerry speaks at a news conference during COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland, on Friday. (Phil Noble/Reuters)

According to an analysis by the International Energy Agency, Kerry said, "if you take the current level of where we are in terms of NDCs combined with the initiatives on the table, the money that is on the table, we would be at 1.8 degrees" Celsius of temperature rise. If true, that figure would represent a significant drop in the projected warming based on proposals to cut emissions. Ahead of COP26, existing pledges were predicted to have led to 2.7 degrees Celsius of warming. 

"I was surprised when I heard that," Kerry said, adding that the calculation had been confirmed by other groups. 

The overall goal of the conference, keeping temperatures from exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius of rise, was still attainable, Kerry said, though there was still much to be decided at the conference in the coming week. 

"In the end, I can't tell you exactly what the decision will be next week," Kerry said, adding, "but we are striving to make certain that this is a strong statement and implementable." 

Kerry conceded, however, that "we're not there" in terms of the ultimate goal of curbing rising temperatures, but hailed commitments made to cut methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030 and to end deforestation by the same year. 

As though addressing the youth protesters who swarmed the streets of Glasgow on Friday to demand swifter action to address the climate crisis, Kerry said, "What is happening here is far from business as usual."

"We're doing what democracies and the democratic process, a global multilateral system, does, which is bring people together and find a way forward," Kerry added. 

Yet Kerry also acknowledged that he understood the frustrations of the protesters outside the conference that agreements made inside its walls were far from a guarantee that they would be put into practice. As a veteran of climate negotiations, Kerry likely knows better than to overstate certainty that pledges are all it takes to fight climate change. 

“The words don’t mean enough unless they’re implemented,” he said. 

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Witnesses recall ‘complete chaos’ during gunfire near luxury Cancun resort

    A day relaxing at a beach resort in Cancun, Mexico, turned into "complete chaos" for a group of tourists on Thursday when a shootout between a pair of rival

  • Bones in the Backyard: How Police Cracked a Grisly Cold Case

    NEW YORK — On Dec. 10, 1976, George Clarence Seitz left his home in Jamaica, Queens, to get a haircut and never came back. His disappearance drew little attention at the time and was all but forgotten in the 45 years that followed. But decades later, Seitz was at the center of a much more modern mystery — one that captivated amateur online detectives and led investigators down high-tech trails seeking clues. This week, in a case with all the makings of a prime-time television drama, law enforcem

  • The Democratic Turnout Myth Unravels

    Ever since Barack Obama swept into the White House on the strength of record turnout, it has been an article of faith among Democrats that the more people who vote, the better the party will fare. When turnout sagged, during the 2010 and the 2014 midterm elections, Republicans won wave elections. In 2016, fewer people voted than in 2012 and Donald Trump won the presidency, shocking Democrats and turbocharging a more explicit Republican argument that making voting harder would make it easier for

  • William Lucking, Actor on ‘Sons of Anarchy,’ Dies at 80

    William Lucking, the actor best known for his role as biker Piney Winston on the hit series “Sons of Anarchy,” died on Oct. 18 in his Las Vegas home. Lucking was 80. “Although William often played toughs and strongmen, in his actual life he was an elegant man with a brilliant intellect who loved to […]

  • 11 states file suit against Biden's business vaccine mandate

    Attorneys general in 11 states filed suit Friday against President Joe Biden’s administration, challenging a new vaccine requirement for workers at companies with more than 100 employees. The lawsuit filed in the St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals argues that the authority to compel vaccinations rests with the states, not the federal government. “This mandate is unconstitutional, unlawful, and unwise,” said the court filing by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, one of several Republicans vying for the state's open U.S. Senate seat next year.

  • In suit, NRA is accused of illegally funding Trump and other Republican candidates

    A federal lawsuit accuses the National Rifle Association of violating campaign finance laws by using shell companies to illegally funnel up to $35 million to Republican candidates, including former President Donald Trump, Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri and others.

  • Watch: Hippos rescue wildebeest from attacking crocodiles

    A visitor at South Africa’s Kruger National Park has captured a remarkable scene in which hippos rescued a wildebeest from attacking crocodiles.

  • Glenn Youngkin won while keeping away from Donald Trump. Will other Republicans do the same?

    Expect many GOP candidates to mimic Youngkin in 2022 by embracing Trump's base and populist issues while keeping their distance from the man himself.

  • Family, friends gather to honor trailblazer Colin Powell

    Friends, family and former colleagues gathered Friday at Washington National Cathedral to honor Colin L. Powell, the trailblazing soldier-diplomat who rose from humble Bronx beginnings to become the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and later served as the first Black secretary of state. As guests gathered in the cavernous cathedral that has hosted the funerals of several past presidents, including Dwight D. Eisenhower, the U.S. Army Brass Quintet played a range of tunes, including “Dancing Queen” by Abba, a favorite of Powell's. As Powell's wife, Alma, and other family members were seated, the quintet played a hymn called “Mansions of the Lord.”

  • Republicans had a great election. Democrats did not. But both need to chart a new path forward.

    A day after Republicans won decisive victories in Virginia and came within striking distance of a major upset in New Jersey, both political parties stand at a crossroads.

  • In Spending Bill, Democrats Rely on Budget Gimmicks They Once Derided

    WASHINGTON — At an impromptu news conference this week, Sen. Joe Manchin lamented the “shell games” and “budget gimmicks” he said his party was using to artificially reduce the $1.85 trillion price tag of the spending bill moving through Congress, saying the real cost was probably double that amount. “This is a recipe for economic crisis,” Manchin, D-W.Va., warned, suggesting that he would not support a bill without understanding its potential impact on the economy. Four years ago, as Republican

  • Brainard, Powell spotted at White House as Biden mulls Fed decision -source

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Governor Lael Brainard were spotted at the White House on Thursday as President Joe Biden mulls a decision on appointments at the central bank, according to a person close to the process. Biden has not yet made a decision on whom he wants to be Fed chair but expects to do so soon, according to the source. Investors believe Powell remains Biden's likely pick, although progressives have been pushing for Brainard, viewed as both more dovish on monetary policy and as a stronger hand on bank regulation and in responding to risk from climate change.

  • The clock clash: 19 states seek to make daylight saving time year-round

    If you're tired of changing your clocks twice a year, there could be some hope on the horizon. But a change to federal law would be required.

  • Tied city council race in Portland, Maine, decided by drawing name out of a bowl

    Hundreds of people in Portland, Maine, turned up Thursday to watch an unprecedented event unfold in local election history: The winner of an open city council seat was chosen by chance, by drawing a name out of a wooden bowl. The ranked-choice instant runoff determined that two of the candidates -- Brandon Mazer and Roberto Rodriguez -- were tied with exactly 8,529 votes each.

  • Airlines are raising wages and hiring amid labor shortage

    U.S. airlines are hiring and in some cases raising wages, preparing for the return of passengers this holiday season and next year.

  • COP26: Indonesia criticises 'unfair' deal to end deforestation

    The country's environment minister says the country "can't promise what we can't do".

  • DOJ sues Texas over restrictive voting law

    The Justice Department announced Thursday it has sued the State of Texas over its restrictive voting law that went into effect in September. The complaint argues SB1 violates Section 208 of the Voting Rights Act "by improperly restricting what assistance in the polling booth voters who have a disability or are unable to read or write can receive." The complaint also accuses the law of violating Section 101 of the Civil Rights Act "by requiring rejection of mail ballots and mail ballot request forms because of certain paperwork errors or omissions that are not material to establishing a voter’s eligibility to cast a ballot."

  • iRocket and Turion Space ink agreement for 10 launches to low Earth orbit

    IRocket, a reusable rocket startup based in New York, has landed its first commercial customer. The company said Thursday it had signed a multi-launch agreement with Turion Space, a recent Y Combinator grad that's developing spacecraft for orbital debris removal and satellite servicing. According to the terms of the agreement, iRocket will send 20 of Turion’s forthcoming Droid satellites to orbit across 10 launches.

  • Chris Pratt: Anna Faris supported by fans after ex-husband’s ‘gross’ post praising wife

    ‘Let’s focus on praising HER than paying him any attention,’ one Twitter user wrote

  • ‘They keep coming.’ Watch herd of 150 bison surround SUV at Yellowstone National Park

    “They keep coming. They could do some serious damage to the car right now.”