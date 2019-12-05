John Kerry Endorses Joe Biden for President to Fix ‘the World that Donald Trump has Smashed Apart’

Former secretary of state John Kerry endorsed Joe Biden for President on Thursday, citing Biden’s performance serving as vice president in the Obama administration as proof that he has what it takes to defeat President Trump.

“The world is broken,” Kerry told The Washington Post. “Our politics are broken. The country faces extraordinary challenges. And I believe very deeply that Joe Biden’s character, his ability to persevere, his decency and the experiences that he brings to the table are critical to the moment. The world has to be put back together, the world that Donald Trump has smashed apart.”

Kerry’s announcement comes a week after news broke that former president Barack Obama reportedly said Biden “really doesn’t have it” in establishing a bond with the electorate.

Kerry seemingly disagreed with his former boss in describing Biden, calling him “the person for the moment.”

“He is just honest, straightforward. He’s a Joe that represents the middle class of America and understands them, I think, in ways that will reach way beyond Donald Trump in a general election,” Kerry said. The former secretary of state also pointed to Biden’s prevalence in the president’s impeachment as proof of his campaign’s viability.

“The president knows it. And that’s why he was so busy dispatching Rudy Giuliani and engaging in unconstitutional behavior.”

Kerry did not mince his words on Trump’s character, particularly in foreign policy.

“The petulance and smallness and ridicule that he invited is very dangerous for all of us,” Kerry said. “And that just underscores the urgency of people recognizing the assets that Joe Biden brings to the table.”

