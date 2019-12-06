John Kerry endorsement: 'Joe (Biden) will defeat Donald Trump next November'

WASHINGTON – Former Secretary of State John Kerry endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for his 2020 White House bid.

Kerry, who was the 2004 Democratic nominee for President, has worked with Biden in many capacities. The two were colleagues in the Senate for more than two decades and served together in their roles within the Obama administration.

More: 'The world is laughing at President Trump': Biden campaigns off of NATO moment

In a statement, Kerry said he is endorsing Biden because he "is the President our country desperately needs right now, not because I've known Joe so long, but because I know Joe so well."

"He'll be ready on day one to put back together the country and the world that Donald Trump has broken apart," he also said on Twitter.

Proud to head back to Iowa tomorrow to campaign with my friend Joe. I’m not endorsing Joe because I’ve known him for so long, but because I know him so well: he'll be ready on day one to put back together the country and the world that Donald Trump has broken apart. — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) December 5, 2019

The Biden campaign highlighted that Kerry will travel to Iowa to join Biden on his "No Malarkey" bus tour, as well as in New Hampshire this weekend.

Biden, though leading the pack nationally, has recently struggled in polling in the two states that hold the first nominating contests of 2020, while South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg has been surging there.

In 2004, Kerry won both the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary.

More: Joe Biden said 'of course' he would consider Kamala Harris as his Vice President pick

"I don’t endorse lightly. Joe and I both got into public service to make our country fairer for people and make the world safer." Kerry said, declaring that “Joe will defeat Donald Trump next November."

Former Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack also endorsed Biden last month. Vilsack — a former Iowa governor — and his wife, Christie Vilsack, have joined Biden for several stops on the tour.

Kerry's endorsement follows three former Obama administration officials endorsing Buttigieg earlier in the day.

"There’s never been a time more urgent for leadership at home that can work for the middle class and tackle existential issues like climate change where we are moving dangerously backwards. Joe is uniquely the person running for president who can beat Donald Trump and get to work on day one at home and in the world with no time to waste," Kerry stated.

Contributing: Stephen Gruber-Miller, Des Moines Register

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: John Kerry endorses Joe Biden for President in 2020