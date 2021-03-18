John Kerry was pictured on a plane with no mask, and American Airlines said he shouldn't have taken it off

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sinéad Baker
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Kerry
US climate envoy John Kerry in Paris in March 2021. MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images

  • A passenger photographed John Kerry on an American Airlines flight without a mask.

  • The passenger told Fox News he took it off after boarding but wore it for most of the flight.

  • Kerry said if he removed it, he only did so briefly, but American said it is "looking into" it.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

John Kerry, the former US secretary of state and President Joe Biden's climate envoy, was pictured on an American Airlines flight not wearing a mask.

A photo obtained by The Tennessee Star's Neil W. McCabe shows Kerry sitting and reading on a plane, with a mask hanging from one ear, on a Wednesday flight from Boston to Washington D.C.

Kerry said that if he removed his mask, he did so in a way that was "momentary."

American Airlines said it did not see Kerry without his mask but said that he should not have removed it and is "looking into" the incident.

Fox News confirmed the photo with the passenger who took it. It reported that the passenger, who wanted to remain anonymous, shared a photo of his boarding pass to prove he was on the same flight as Kerry.

The passenger said he took it off shortly before boarding and kept it off for five minutes, but he wore it at the boarding gate and for most of the flight.

Kerry said on Twitter: "Feels like there's some St. Patrick's day 'malarkey' afoot on Twitter."

"Let's be clear: If I dropped my mask to one ear on a flight, it was momentary. I wear my mask because it saves lives and stops the spread. It's what the science tells us to do."

American Airlines says masks can "only can be removed briefly for eating and drinking" and are otherwise mandatory.

The Tennessee Star reported that Kerry "was not eating, nor drinking, even though first-class passengers are often served before take-off," though the newspaper did not say how it had this information.

American Airlines said on Twitter in response to the photo: "Masks are required on board our aircraft, and we are looking into this."

And it told The Independent: "We continue to review the matter and we are reaching out to Secretary Kerry to underscore that all customers are expected to wear masks for the duration of their trip," it said.

The passenger who took the photo told Fox News: "If five minutes is 'momentarily,' he's correct. Not sure being in a plane without a mask for five minutes is excusable."

Biden signed an executive order in January that requires people to wear masks on planes in the US.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Climate czar John Kerry caught without mask on flight

    Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo joins Laura Ingraham for a midweek edition of 'Seen and Unseen'

  • Democrats will have only themselves to blame if they let Republicans make voting harder

    Ensuring people can vote and guarding against voter discrimination are necessities, not just priorities. And Democrats have the power to get them done.

  • McCarthy to Introduce Resolution Calling on Dems to Remove Swalwell from Intel Committee

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) will introduce a resolution on Thursday calling on Democrats to remove Representative Eric Swalwell (D., Calif.) from the House Intelligence Committee. Democrats say that they will not remove Swalwell, and have refused to do so since Axios reported in December that a suspected Chinese spy helped fundraise for the congressman’s campaign. The alleged spy, Christina Fang, helped fundraise for Swalwell in 2014 and placed an intern in his office. “I don’t think that person [Swalwell] should be on Intel,” McCarthy told Punchbowl News. “Based upon the information I was given and the speaker was given by the FBI, there is no way he should be on that committee at all.” McCarthy also said the issue “is not about Eric Swalwell. But if an individual could not get a clearance in the private sector, they shouldn’t be on Intel. I don’t think it’s that difficult.” McCarthy made similar comments in December after he was briefed by the FBI on Swalwell. Republicans and Democrats have clashed over Swalwell’s continued presence on the committee, and Swalwell has lashed out at McCarthy over this and other issues. “Let’s just say the quiet part out loud: there is no dumber man in America than this loser,” Swalwell wrote of McCarthy on Twitter last week. Swalwell told Punchbowl that McCarthy “is a 14-carat liar.” Swalwell has not been accused of aiding Fang’s espionage efforts, and the representative severed ties with Fang in 2015 after he was notified by federal investigators of the suspicions against her.

  • Susan Collins Casts Lone GOP Vote to Advance Becerra HHS Nomination

    Senator Susan Collins (R., Maine) cast the only GOP vote to advance the nomination of Xavier Becerra for Health Secretary on Wednesday. Becerra’s nomination advanced 50-49 in a full-Senate vote. The nomination proceeded to the Senate floor after the Finance Committee was deadlocked in a 14-14 tied vote. The Senate will hold a final vote to confirm Becerra later this week. A majority of Senate Republicans are staunchly opposed to Becerra’s nomination due to his stance on abortion. Currently California’s attorney general, Becerra sued the federal government in 2017 to reimpose a mandate that employers provide contraceptive coverage. The Little Sisters of the Poor, an organization of Catholic nuns, fought that suit in court, and as a result the State of California is currently suing the organization in a case pending at the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. Senator Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) labeled Becerra “a wannabe tyrant with a nasty record of attacking the First Amendment” in comments to National Review. However, Becerra’s confirmation was likely assured after Senator Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.), who occasionally votes with Republicans and helped block the confirmation of Neera Tanden to lead the Office of Management and Budget, announced that he would approve Becerra. “While Attorney General Xavier Becerra and I have very different records on issues like abortion and the Second Amendment, he has affirmed to me his dedication to working with members on both sides of the aisle to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the numerous needs of our nation in a bipartisan way,” Manchin said in a statement last week.

  • Woman with history of airliner stowaways arrested again

    A woman with a history of stowing away on airliners was arrested Tuesday for attempting to sneak onto a flight at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, authorities said. The arrest of Marilyn Hartman, 69, came two weeks after a judge rejected a plea deal that would have given her probation for a previous attempt to stowaway on a flight. The device allowed Cook County sheriff’s deputies to track her as she headed for O’Hare.

  • Home Shoppers Feel Safer if They See Photos of Agents Wearing a Mask

    Home shoppers that see photos of mask-wearing agents are more likely to feel cared for, and are more likely to schedule a tour. The post Home Shoppers Feel Safer if They See Photos of Agents Wearing a Mask appeared first on Zillow Research.

  • Final goodbye of historic aircraft carrier USS Coral Sea: Mar. 21, 1983

    FROM THE ARCHIVE: The USS Coral Sea was one of the three Midway-class aircraft carriers from the United States Navy introduced in the latter part of World War II. It had a home in the Bay Area for nearly 15 years.

  • Yangon residents build complex barricades

    Some were also scattering bricks in the streets to create obstacles for security forces; a tactic adopted from Hong Kong protests.Parts of Yangon have been placed under martial law. Thousands of residents have fled the industrial suburb of Hlaingthaya, where security forces killed 40 people on Sunday (March 14) and Chinese-financed factories were set ablaze.More than 180 protesters have been killed as security forces try to crush a wave of demonstrations, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group says.

  • Gwen Stefani Says Her 'Heart Still Kind of Is Broken' Listening to Tragic Kingdom After 25 Years

    Gwen Stefani and No Doubt recorded Tragic Kingdom while she was going through a breakup from bandmate Tony Kanal

  • Lupita Nyong’o is a ‘goddess’ in African print bikini: ‘Mela to the nin’

    the 33-year-old actress was positively sun-kissed.

  • February retail sales slammed by winter weather

    U.S. retail sales took a nosedive in February as harsh winter weather gripped several parts of the country and consumers waited for another round of economic stimulus.Sales tumbled 3.0 percent last month, according to data released Tuesday from the Commerce Department.The unusual snowstorm that battered the South, knocking out power across Texas, was largely blamed for the much bigger-than-expected drop. Sales were down across the board on a month-to-month basis with the biggest declines seen at department stores, sporting goods and other recreational outlets; even online sales took a hit.But economists expect February's weakness to be short lived now that most consumers are getting $1,400 checks as part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus package signed last week by President Biden.Add to that, the extension of $300 in extra government benefits for the unemployed.. and the rollout of vaccines.Bankrate's Ted Rossman:"I do think that soon, with more stimulus, more health improvements and warmer weather, I think things will be looking a lot better in March and beyond."Getting consumers out and about is key to any economic rebound since consumer spending powers two-thirds of all U.S. economic activity.

  • Michelle Obama Tries To Convince Jimmy Kimmel’s Daughter To Eat Vegetables Ahead of ‘Kimmel’ Appearance

    Michelle Obama’s bringing her healthy eating initiatives to Jimmy Kimmel Live. In a clip promoting Obama’s upcoming late-night appearance, the former First Lady meets Jimmy Kimmel’s his daughter, Jane, who is reluctant to try vegetables. When Obama asks why she’s hesitant to try the veggies, Jane responds. “I don’t really like to try new things,” […]

  • More than 13,000 unaccompanied minors in US custody as migrant crossings surge

    Plus, President Joe Biden touts pandemic relief around the country with “Help is Here” tour.

  • NGOs Shocked at U.S. ‘Horrendous’ Response to Migrant Surge

    Adrees Latif/ReutersThe thing that struck Texas Rep. August Pfluger on his first visit to an immigration intake center along the border was the look in the young migrants’ eyes.“You see the look in their eyes and it’s just—I can’t even hardly describe the feeling that you get that they’ve just gone through something horrendous,” Pfluger said in an interview Tuesday, a day after touring the facility in El Paso, Texas that’s crowded with over 1,000 migrants, already at capacity.As record numbers of children from Central America continue to arrive daily at the U.S.-Mexico border without their parents, troubling details of their journeys and the conditions they’re met with at Homeland Security facilities are emerging, setting up a crisis for the new Biden administration that’s gathering criticism from both sides of the aisle.At a Customs and Border Protection site in Donna, Texas, young migrants have reported going for days without showers and access to the outdoors, their lawyers told reporters this week. In El Paso, where Pfluger visited alongside a delegation of his fellow House Republicans, children slept on thin mats on concrete floors.Families Trapped at the Border Say Biden Has Betrayed Them“As a father, you walk through there, your heart just sinks for what the administration is doing that is resulting in these kids being exploited,” Pfluger said.Testifying before Congress Wednesday morning, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said that the surge was the result of years of bad policy by the Trump administration and that the Biden administration has been rushing to stand up ad hoc sites to house the surge of children.In Dallas, immigration officials are prepping a downtown convention center for the arrival of unaccompanied migrants expected as early as Wednesday, the Department of Health and Human Services said, and in Midland, Texas, 248 teenage boys moved into a former oil camp reopened over the weekend, with more arriving in the days that followed, Pfluger, that city’s congressman, said.The weeks-long journey for migrants from Central America can be arduous, across punishing terrain and often with limited supplies. As they seek, in many cases, to escape violence and economic instability in their home countries that has been made worse by the coronavirus pandemic and a pair of recent hurricanes, migrants can pay thousands of dollars to unreliable smugglers. Reports of sexual abuse and exploitation along the way are common.When unaccompanied minors reach the border, their conditions may not improve much at first. In interviews and public appearances this week, advocates, lawmakers, and federal officials described an immigration system buckling under the weight of the recent surge.Biden to Send FEMA to Border to Deal With Surge in Migrant Teens and ChildrenCBP intake facilities, like the one in El Paso, are not intended to house children, and some have already reached or surpassed their capacity, forcing immigration officials to fly migrants to less crowded areas along other parts of the border.“These Border Patrol facilities are absolutely horrific,” said Paola Luisi, director of Families Belong Together, a loose coalition of more than 250 groups that provide various services to undocumented people on both sides of the southern border. “Of the six children who died under the Trump administration, almost all six, except for one, were in CBP facilities.”Under a current court order, migrant children are only supposed to remain in the intake facilities for up to 72 hours before being moved to government-funded shelters that are better equipped to handle them, although the Department of Homeland Security admitted on Tuesday that that timeline was not always being met.“The Border Patrol facilities have become crowded with children and the 72-hour timeframe for the transfer of children from the Border Patrol to HHS is not always met,” Mayorkas said in a statement Tuesday.In a news conference last week, Troy Miller, the acting CBP commissioner, said showers are provided at least every 48 hours and that migrants are given three meals a day.On Saturday, the Biden administration directed personnel from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to the border to help open new sites and lessen the overcrowding.Since then, officials have begun plans to move migrants from the CBP facilities to emergency sites run by the Department of Health and Human Services, similar to the new facilities in Dallas and Midland, before the children can be placed in a shelter. According to Jeff Hild, an HHS deputy assistant secretary, a NASA airfield in Mountain View, California and another site in Homestead, Florida are also being considered for use in the near future, The New York Times reported.The Midland facility, a prefabricated camp with a 700-person capacity that has housed oil and gas workers in the past, has bedrooms with attached bathrooms where the young migrants will stay for likely two to four weeks, according to Pfluger, who also toured that facility on Monday.Officials chose the location because of its “turnkey nature,” Pfluger said, noting there will be ample space for the migrants to quarantine in case of a COVID outbreak.The White House, which has assiduously avoided the “crisis” label for the crush of undocumented children, maintains that the surge is a consequence of the Trump administration’s immigration policies—rather than the result of migrants seeing the new administration as a green light. Many of the children now entering the United States were initially turned back under the Migrant Protection Protocols last year, effectively leaving them stranded in northern Mexico until Biden reversed the migrant protection protocols for minors earlier this year. Adults and families that present themselves at the border are still being turned away now under a public health policy that was first instituted in the early days of the pandemic by the Trump administration, while the Biden team has since dropped that blockade for unaccompanied minors.“A lot of kids were in limbo in northern Mexico already,” said Leah Chavla, a senior policy adviser for the Women’s Refugee Commission’s migrant rights and justice program. “There’s a lot of people the last administration really left in danger, and it’s accelerated very quickly.”The inherent difficulty in procuring safe housing in the middle of a pandemic, she added, has exacerbated the problem.“Without COVID, the situation wouldn’t be nearly to this level,” Chavla said.In those extenuating circumstances, the government has backslid on many of its stated policies—as well as court-mandated rules—on the conditions in which children can be held in immigrant detention facilities, like the three-day policy mandated under the courts’ so-called Flores Agreement.The administration has characterized the current housing crunch as the least-bad of “few good options,” in the words of White House press secretary Jen Psaki.“None of these Border Patrol facilities are made for children, and we want to move them as quickly as possible into shelters and then into homes,” Psaki told reporters on Monday, adding that FEMA’s involvement would hopefully speed up that process. “The president is very focused on expediting what’s happening at the border at every step in the process.”Mayorkas was grilled on the Biden administration’s reversal of Trump-era policies of deterrence on Wednesday during an appearance before the House Homeland Security Committee, which committee Republicans blamed for the recent surge in migrant children at the border.“Why in the world did this administration… basically shred the Trump administration’s asylum agreements with Mexico and Central America?” asked Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX), who called Trump’s policies that limited access to the asylum process “masterful” at preventing illegal immigration and called the current situation on the border a “crisis.”The secretary bristled at that characterization, and forcefully decried the use of family separation as a method of deterrence.“A crisis is when a nation is willing to rip a nine-year-old child out of the hands of his or her parent and separate that family to deter future immigration. That, to me, is a crisis,” Mayorkas said to McCaul, adding that the Biden administration was working to “ensure that we have an immigration system that works and that migration to our country is safe, orderly, and humane.”But to nonprofits that work on behalf of kids in the immigration system, those promises ring hollow.Surges of unaccompanied minors at the southern border have vexed Washington politicians before, notably in 2014 and 2019, under the Obama and Trump administrations, but the government infrastructure has not been updated to meet the problem, according to Sarah Pierce, a policy analyst at the Migration Policy Institute, a liberal-leaning Washington think tank.“I am heartened to hear rhetoric from this administration that they are aware of that problem and interested in changing it. The problem is that they’re dealing with a significant challenge at the southern border and reforming all of our southern border infrastructure and procedures to accommodate more mixed flows is difficult while they’re dealing with this challenge,” Pierce said.“The idea that DHS, which has $49 billion budget, can’t figure this out, to me, is the wrong conversation,” said Luisi, of Families Belong Together, noting that nonprofit groups that were left high and dry during the Trump administration were still able to cobble together critical services for undocumented people. “A bunch of ragtag NGOs could do it with one-millionth of the budget… because a child’s life was on the line.”“The administration really has an opportunity here to live by its values,” Luisi added, “to think about how we do right by the children’s families.”Options to relieve pressure on the CBP facilities include expanding the number of temporary housing facilities like those in Dallas and Midland, advocates say, as well as potentially expediting the licensing of traditional foster care facilities to house children in ORR or CBP custody. The Biden administration also recently lifted some limitations on the number of beds that traditional shelters that house migrant children (where the kids receive classroom education and are connected with family members or foster sponsors in the U.S.) had been under due to social distancing guidelines.But those more permanent solutions require a top-down rethinking of how children are handled in the immigration system, said Marielena Hincapie, executive director of the National Immigration Law Center.“The administration has to follow through on its commitment to address and invest in addressing the root causes because at the end of the day, the crisis is actually at the country of origin,” Hincapie said. “This is about my managing migration, and managing a migration flow that we expected! Because there’s none of this is unexpected.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse asks AG Merrick Garland to probe 2018 FBI background check into Brett Kavanaugh, suggests it was 'fake'

    Whitehouse called for "congressional oversight to understand how, why, and at whose behest and with whose knowledge or connivance, this was done."

  • American Airlines is joining the Austin, Texas craze with a 10-route expansion to the latest tech boomtown

    Texas has a new market of wealthy leisure and business travelers from an influx of major corporations moving into its capital city.

  • Fact check: No, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi isn't worth $196 million

    A Facebook post that claims House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is worth $196 million is false. Using ranges from reports, it may be half that.

  • 15 surprising facts you didn't know about 'Law and Order: SVU'

    When "Law and Order: SVU" premiered in 1999, it was originally called "Sex Crimes."

  • Severe storms, tornadoes are moving through the South. People are sharing stunning images, videos.

    One man shared a video he took on the road that showed a tornado behind him near Waynesboro, Mississippi.

  • Why the stimulus check may not hit your bank account until St. Patrick's Day

    Depending on where you bank, your stimulus check may not land until at least Wednesday. So be careful and check your account before swiping your card.