John Kerry praises Biden's action on climate change

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry on Thursday touted President Biden’s climate pledge, saying, “We had to prove that we were serious.”

Video Transcript

JOHN KERRY: Everywhere that I went in the world in the course of the last months, first question out of people's mouths was, what's your NDC going to be? What are you guys going to do? You've destroyed your credibility, you've left the Paris Agreement.

How can we trust you? What's going to happen in the next four years? To which there is a very, very powerful answer, which is no politician I think could change what is now happening globally in the marketplace. And that is part of the message of what's happened here today and in the last few days.

You've had-- yesterday, we announced the Net-Zero Bank Alliance, we announced to the Glasgow Financial Alliance for net-zero, and we have some 43 financial institutions across the world worth some-- I forget the exact sum-- $40 some trillion or something in terms of assets managed. And just yesterday, a number of banks announced-- six banks to be precise-- that they are allocating or setting or making a commitment that they will invest into climate-related efforts, initiatives, investments, $4.16 trillion over the next 10 years.

That's been a really missing element in all of this. So I'm really happy to be here today for a number of reasons. First of all, just parenthetically, five years ago today, I had my granddaughter on my knee in New York and signed the Paris Agreement. And that was a great moment for everybody in the world.

When everybody came together in New York, excitedly to set out on this venture. Regrettably, without any facts, without any science, without any rationale that would be considered reasonable, the former president decided to pull out. He's the only president in the entire world, the only chief of state in the entire world, who without any scientific evidence, decided to pull out of the Paris Agreement.

So when President Biden was elected, having made climate one of the most critical issues of his agenda, we had a big step to get up. We had to restore America's credibility. We had to prove that we were serious.

And I think today does that in many ways. And not in a chauvinist-- in a way that's sort of inappropriate to our relationship with other countries. But in a way that reinforces the fact that this is multilateral. That we need to bring all the countries of the world to the table, and we all need to raise ambition.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden poised to recognize Armenian genocide soon, officials say

    President Biden is preparing to formally acknowledge that the systematic killing and deportation of hundreds of thousands of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire in modern-day Turkey more than a century ago was genocide, according to U.S. officials.

  • Stacey Abrams lists what’s wrong with Georgia voting law

    A video clip of activist Stacey Abrams went viral after she responded to a GOP senator who asked her to list her objections to Georgia's&nbsp;controversial new election law.

  • Romania's 'modern slaves' who burn trash for a living

    In the trash-strewn slums of Sintesti, less than 10 miles from Romania’s capital, Bucharest, Mihai Bratu scrapes a dangerous living for his Roma family amid the foul reek of burning plastic that cloys the air day and night.

  • How red flag laws work — and why sometimes they don’t: Yahoo News Explains

    Gun control is as divisive an issue as it’s ever been, but there is one strategy to curb firearm-related deaths that a majority of Americans, including a majority of gun owners, agree on: red flag laws. Nineteen states already have some form of these laws on the books, which allow authorities to issue “extreme risk protection orders” or “gun violence restraining orders” to temporarily restrict an individual’s access to guns when they have been identified as being at high risk of causing harm to themselves or others. Yahoo News explains how red flag laws work and why, despite best efforts, they can fail to prevent violence.

  • The Rush: DeVonta Smith’s size, the NFL’s save the date, and Eagles Nick Sirianni plays childish games

    DeVonta Smith’s weight is making headlines, the NFL announces that it will be announcing its 2021 schedule on May 12th, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni plays rock-paper-scissors with draft prospects to test competitiveness, and Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar flips a coin to decide his future.

  • PSEG CEO: 'there's so much more that can be done in terms of energy efficiency'

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman speak with PSEG President, CEO & Chairman, Ralph Izzo, about what the company is doing to provide leadership in the energy sector.

  • A Black mother and son discuss "the talk” and coping with police brutality

    Like so many mothers of Black children, Rebeckah Price has had “the talk” with her three sons about potential threats from the police. She explained the reality that some people may view their skin color with fear, and that fear could put them in danger. Price felt like it was important for her to be transparent with her sons about the realities they would face as they grew from Black boys to Black men. “Those conversations for me and them started at a very young age because I wanted to keep it real with them and not let them have a wake up call. Sometimes the wake up call might be the only call,” said Price. “Really making them understand that at some point, people are not going to see you the way that I see you. People are going to see you as a threat.” Price’s 21 year-old son, Jahbril, says, “My earliest memory of really sitting down and listening to what my parents had to say, was probably Trayvon Martin, and he was around the same age,” Jahbril recalls. “I started to really be emotionally attached to seeing people who look like me die just for being themselves, and that hurt me.” he says. “I just want to wild out and be the Blackest version of myself, but I can’t even do that,” he told Yahoo Life. “There are some times where I want to wake up and put on a du rag and walk outside, but I can’t do that.” In Jan., Price shared a meditation for Black sons, which was inspired by George Floyd and the final words of Eric Garner — “I can’t breathe.” In it, she reminds her children of their beauty, strength and resilience. She reminds her sons that they are worthy. She reminds them to breathe.

  • ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ Oscar nominations were ‘quite historical’: Charles D. King

    Charles D. King, Founder & CEO of MACRO, joins Yahoo FInance’s Kristin Myers and Alexis Christoforous to discuss Oscars outlook and the future of film.

  • Fatality meets diversity: How ‘Mortal Kombat’ mixes ‘buckets of blood’ with a more authentically diverse cast

    Lewis Tan, the star of the new Mortal Kombat film, might still be sore from shooting. He recently spoke to Yahoo Entertainment about the film's gory practical effects, the rigorous training and filming process and how the latest adaptation of the popular video game franchise is a step forward in terms of diversity onscreen. “It does make a difference in regards to the way that you're seeing on screen,” Tan says. “Because the more that we open up doors and people are familiar with seeing Asian faces in a cool way and in a culturally positive way, I think that it will eventually help.” Watch more from Tan in the video interview above.

  • Higher earnings expectations can mean big letdowns: Morning Brief

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down why higher earnings expectations can hit companies hard.

  • Market reaction to Biden’s capital gains tax proposal is ‘a bit overdone’: Strategist

    Kathy Jones, Chief Fixed Income Strategist at Charles Schwab, joins Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers and Alexis Christoforous to discuss outlook on the bond market and Biden’s capital gains tax proposal.

  • How homeowners should navigate the appliance shortage

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman speak with National Kitchen & Bath Association CEO Bill Darcy about how the global chip shortage is impacting home remodeling.

  • Biden commits to slashing U.S. emissions in half by 2030

    President Joe Biden pledges to reduce U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 50% in 2030. Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman discusses.

  • Joro App Aims To Combat Users' Carbon Footprint

    Sanchali Pal, Joro Founder & CEO joins Kristin Myers and Alexis Christoforous to discuss how the Joro app tracks each users carbon footpring in real-time.

  • Where to watch Berskshire Hathaway's Annual Shareholders Meeting

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman previews Berkshire Hathaway's Annual Shareholders Meeting.

  • UN’s Patricia Espinosa on the Paris Agreement: After Paris, ‘we didn’t see strong levels of ambition coming from parties’

    UN Climate Change Executive Security Patricia Espinosa joins Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita to discuss the impacts of the 2015 Paris Agreement as well as the building inequities countries face and how regions have been impacted differently due to climate change.

  • Israeli police say dozens arrested in Jerusalem clashes

    Israeli police say 44 people were arrested and 20 officers were wounded in a night of chaos in Jerusalem, where security forces separately clashed with Palestinians angry about Ramadan restrictions and Jewish extremists who held an anti-Arab march nearby. Tensions have spiked in recent days in Jerusalem, which has long been a flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and is home to holy sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims. Palestinians have clashed with Israeli police on a nightly basis since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

  • Philippines protests China's 'threatening' South China Sea presence

    The Philippines has sent two new diplomatic protests to China over its failure to withdraw what it called on Friday "threatening" vessels that were massing in contested areas of the South China Sea. The Philippines has ramped up its rhetoric in recent weeks over the lingering presence of hundreds of Chinese boats in its 200-mile Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), testing relations between two countries that have sought to heal their historic rifts. The Philippine foreign ministry said maritime officials had observed the "continued unauthorised presence and activities" of 160 Chinese fishing and militia vessels around the disputed Spratly islands and Scarborough shoal, as of April 20.

  • Tucker Carlson's college yearbook entry referenced groups that appear to be named after Harvey Milk's killer and an anti-gay GOP senator

    Trinity College confirmed to The Wrap the authenticity of the yearbook entry, which listed the "Dan White Society" and the "Jesse Helms Foundation."

  • A COVID triple-mutant found in India could be much more deadly, and may be resistant to existing vaccines

    Researchers are describing it as an "immune escape variant," as vaccinated people who were previously infected with COVID can be infected.